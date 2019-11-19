2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 8

Beck also picked up a pair of goals and assists (2-2-4) last weekend en route to his first USHL Defenseman of the Week award. The Clarkson College commit chipped in two assists in Fargo's Thursday night 7-1 win over the Madison Capitols before scoring a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, the next night in a 3-2 win against Madison. On Friday night, the Capitols jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Beck struck on the powerplay to level the score just less than three minutes after forward Tristan Broz cut the deficit in half and just less than four minutes into the third period. Beck added his second goal of the night on the man advantage just before the midway point of the extra frame to seal the win for his team, who are now 7-5-1-0 (15 pts.) on the season and are currently tied for fifth in the Western Conference. Beck's multi-point performances last weekend mark just the second and third times he has registered multiple points in a game in his young USHL career after his first came in a 4-3 win in October as the defenseman tallied a pair of assists. Last weekend's games also mark Beck's first point streak in the USHL. Beck's seven points (2-5-7) is currently tied for 15th in the USHL among defensemen.