SECOND ANNUAL HONOR FLIGHT NIGHT RAISES OVER $23,000

FARGO, ND – The Fargo Force announced today that the total raised from the 2nd Annual Honor Flight Night on November 15, was $23,652.00.

This exceeded the first-year profits by nearly $4,000. The funds were again raised through ticket and chuck-a-puck sales, a silent auction, and the post-game jersey auction. The team’s special edition Honor Flight jerseys brought in just over $16,800 alone.

“The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN would like to thank the Fargo Force, all the fans that came out and supported our jersey night, and the volunteers. This was a wonderful experience and its heartwarming to see how people in our community care about our veterans,” said Lori Ishaug, Vice President of Honor Flight.

All of the money raised from the night was donated back to the Veteran’s Honor Flight of ND/MN. For more information on the Honor Flight, visit their official website at veteranshonorflightofndmn.org.

The Force are on the road for the next three games before returning home on Friday, November 29 to face the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Scheels Arena.

