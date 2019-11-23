skip navigation

November 22, 2019 Game Highlights

11/23/2019, 11:45am CST
By USHL

Full Slate Friday Delivers Great Action


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 4-3 (Overtime)

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 9-7-0-0, 18 pts. (6th Eastern Conference) 

Sioux City Musketeers: 7-7-2-0, 16 pts. (6th Western Conference)

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede: 3-10-2-0, 8 pts. (8th Western Conference)

Youngstown Phantoms: 8-6-3-0, 19 pts. (5th Eastern Conference) 

Fargo Force defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-3 (Shootout)

Box Score

Fargo Force: 8-5-1-0, 17 pts. (5th Western Conference) 

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-6-0-2, 20 pts. (2nd Western Conference)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 4-3 (Shootout)

Box Score

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-6-1-0, 21 pts. (T-3rd Eastern Conference) 

Green Bay Gamblers: 9-6-1-2, 21 pts. (T-3rd Eastern Conference) 

Chicago Steel defeat Madison Capitols, 11-5

Box Score

Chicago Steel: 13-3-1-0, 27 pts. (1st Eastern Conference) 

Madison Capitols: 2-14-1-0, 5 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Omaha Lancers defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 4-1

Box Score

Omaha Lancers: 6-7-3-0, 15 pts. (7th Western Conference) 

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-7-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference) 

Tri-City Storm defeat USA Hockey NTDP, 4-2

Box Score

Tri-City Storm: 8-7-2-1, 19 pts. (3rd Western Conference) 

USA Hockey NTDP: 9-7-0-0, 18 pts. (6th Eastern Conference) 

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Waterloo Black Hawks, 7-1

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 11-2-1-0, 23 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Waterloo Black Hawks: 11-4-1-0, 23 pts. (1st Western Conference)

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

