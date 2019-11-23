November 22, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
USA Hockey NTDP: 9-7-0-0, 18 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
Sioux City Musketeers: 7-7-2-0, 16 pts. (6th Western Conference)
Impossible angle? No problem for Ryan Taylor as he snipes the tight angle shot to give @Musketeerhockey the early lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/jGe2nN0oel— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
.@jeremywilmer16 ties it up! @cadenwbrown21 with the perfect centering pass. #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/HTkRV1CDP1— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 23, 2019
Fans getting the @USAHockeyNTDP Under-17 Team fired up on their way to the ice. pic.twitter.com/YrI1Y15CzA— Michael Caples (@michaelcaples) November 23, 2019
Dylan Duke rings it off the post on the power play but the U17s and Musketeers are still knotted at 1 midway through the second. #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/2JeYXkL4Da— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 23, 2019
Here’s the goal by Sam Stange that tied it up in the 3rd! 2-2! pic.twitter.com/rBQfX7n0I1— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 23, 2019
It's the Sam Stange Show in the third!— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
@Musketeerhockey | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/muEM8j5AYB
JACK HUGHES!— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 23, 2019
He gets his second of the game to tie it! #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/fNmGhPpB2d
FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/6hOcyslFlY— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 23, 2019
WHAT DID WE JUST SEE!? Chaz Lucius with the AMAZING goal to win the game for the @USAHockeyNTDP U17s in OVERTIME! WOW! #WhosNext | #SCTopPlays@ESPNAssignDesk | @Buccigross pic.twitter.com/lT0on77svm— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Sioux Falls Stampede: 3-10-2-0, 8 pts. (8th Western Conference)
Youngstown Phantoms: 8-6-3-0, 19 pts. (5th Eastern Conference)
Points in four straight for @JohnBeaton_07 as he gets the @YtownPhantoms on the board with a nice breakaway finish!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/1yOqGPAHIC— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Game One. Goal One Stampede sweater for @wdineen11!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/ffBApGx2L5— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 23, 2019
Let's hear it #StampedeCountry! STAMPEDE WIN! STAMPEDE WIN!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/Odcmwup6jo— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 23, 2019
The @sfstampede take the game in OT! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/FHVd4zw0WY— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Fargo Force: 8-5-1-0, 17 pts. (5th Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-6-0-2, 20 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
.@kadenbohlsen12 puts the biscuit in the basket against the Bucs.— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Lots of Bs for the A+ effort and the @FargoForce are on top in the first. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/TI7CTH0h7W
3 mins into the 2nd Period @logananderson_9 notches the goal in to tie the game at 1-1#BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/cF3BeUQbeB— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 23, 2019
Bucs take the lead 2-1 after @PSchmiedlin slaps one in early in the 3rd period @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/rx0rPcQrwS— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 23, 2019
DM: @JoeyStrada finds @mattchoups9 to give the Bucs a 3-1 lead halfway through the final period! @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/FFvytjRaAm— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 23, 2019
So it turns out @JoeyStrada can also make nasty passes in addition to goals... @bucshockey | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/fzLYQJpn6b— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
The @FargoForce forward, @kadenbohlsen12 nets another sweet goal! This one on the shorthand. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Rc23EY3wkx— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Not 100% a Hat Trick but the third great move by @kadenbohlsen12 tonight as he scores first of the shootout! pic.twitter.com/5NbKPj2vGi— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Take a bow @Cole_Brady_! Big save from the @FargoForce netminder and the visitors win their 4th straight game! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/VYqnnX2Yg9— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-6-1-0, 21 pts. (T-3rd Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 9-6-1-2, 21 pts. (T-3rd Eastern Conference)
Empty net for @GamblersHockey and Ryan O'Reilly snipes home the GTG with just 6.9 seconds to go!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/uqhPlpkax0— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
First the snipe, then the save and @RidertownUSA wins in the shootout! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/8M5UIGkPny— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Chicago Steel: 13-3-1-0, 27 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Madison Capitols: 2-14-1-0, 5 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
The @ChicagoSteel finish off a SIX goal middle frame with this nice passing play. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/OmLfLQ2qF9— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Omaha Lancers: 6-7-3-0, 15 pts. (7th Western Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-7-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
Danil Gushchin makes it look easy on the breakaway for @MuskegonJacks! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/KibmO8x8L7— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
1st USHL WIN ✅ pic.twitter.com/JUoD8vhYHC— Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) November 23, 2019
Tri-City Storm: 8-7-2-1, 19 pts. (3rd Western Conference)
USA Hockey NTDP: 9-7-0-0, 18 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
A physical, penalty filled first but it's the @TriCityStorm who take a 1-0 lead into the intermission over @USAHockeyNTDP. Here are the 1st period highlights! pic.twitter.com/nb3eR6hXca— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 23, 2019
After 2 we are tied at 1, with @USAHockeyNTDP getting the only goal of the period to tie your @TriCityStorm. Here's the highlights of the middle frame. pic.twitter.com/cmWc51kSPX— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 23, 2019
Perfect 2-on-1 and the @TriCityStorm take the lead in the third! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3Zl2dhXEhM— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Storm victory! A 3 goal period for your @TriCityStorm and they defeat @USAHockeyNTDP by the score of 4-2. Here are the 3rd period highlights! pic.twitter.com/LBsjTN1wuH— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 23, 2019
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 11-2-1-0, 23 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Waterloo Black Hawks: 11-4-1-0, 23 pts. (1st Western Conference)
.@kopper303 from the Twins and the @fightingsaints strike first in the @MyHockeyTV Free Game of the Week! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/1fLam6VKJq— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
3 goals, first star and postgame interview. All in a nights work for Matthew Kopperud pic.twitter.com/uC1wnLyMOd— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) November 23, 2019
Nights like tonight are the reason hockey is the best sport in the world! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/IGjcC9fGlF— USHL (@USHL) November 23, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
