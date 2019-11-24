November 23, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 12-2-1-0, 25 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-6-1-2, 21 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
The @fightingsaints with an excellent passing play for a goal... What else is new!?! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/YOs0Z11RxE— USHL (@USHL) November 24, 2019
DM: @alaf_14 gives the Bucs life again 2-1 after a nice rebound shot! @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/CubAvOqlVb— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 24, 2019
DM: Grab your popcorn folks! Yaroslav Alexeyev nets in a beautiful goal to tie the game 2-2 early in the 3rd period! @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/Oe2ICZp2ba— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 24, 2019
Robert Cronin joins us postgame after the Dubuque win and his first USHL goal! pic.twitter.com/K0kgKuVGQ9— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) November 24, 2019
Another heartbreaker for DM as @fightingsaints win 3-2 in OT.— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 24, 2019
Hear from Yaroslav Alexeyev who scored and @C_rowe00 who made 21 saves, as well as see the highlights on the @catchdesmoines Postgame Recap#ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/j0viT7Llba
USA Hockey NTDP: 11-7-0-0, 22 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Sioux City Musketeers: 7-7-3-0, 17 pts. (T-6th Western Conference)
A great pass from @sashapastujov12 and @jeremywilmer16 hits it home! #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/GtkwZfTP4d— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
A wicked wrister from @dylanduke25! #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/FoSSyTFGVW— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
How about that goal by Jimenez! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/F5alAD8mGc— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 24, 2019
.@csaganiuk52 with a great play by @Rsavey49 in front! #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/MHJqnzKTYb— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
Double the goals, double the fun! #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/PfKUx74fvV— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
BOUCH ‼️#USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/AMhRG8STlV— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
The U17s are getting chances on the power play but we're still tied late in the third. #USAvsSC pic.twitter.com/I7sN5IRGrC— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
‼️ (ANOTHER) OT WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aLtM8uaCN9— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 24, 2019
Youngstown Phantoms: 9-6-3-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference
Sioux Falls Stampede: 3-11-2-0, 8 pts. (8th Western Conference)
"Patience is a virtue" - Jared Westcott (probably) @sfstampede | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3MW2gpMvEY— USHL (@USHL) November 24, 2019
Postgame with Coach Patterson https://t.co/sfo86Dn0hT— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) November 24, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS: November 23, 2019 vs @sfstampede https://t.co/e6IE7MOkF4— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) November 24, 2019
Chicago Steel: 14-3-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Madison Capitols: 2-15-1-0, 5 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Like twins, this line knows where the passes will be pic.twitter.com/d7siHfQ8xL— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019
Dump and score. No need to chase pic.twitter.com/qJqZ31VsGg— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) November 24, 2019
In an instant, the @ChicagoSteel back in the lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/24SzNnIkKR— USHL (@USHL) November 24, 2019
Fargo Force: 9-5-1-0, 19 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Lincoln Stars: 8-7-1-1, 18 pts. (5th Western Conference)
Omaha Lancers: 7-7-3-0, 17 pts. (T-6th Western Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-8-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
USA Hockey NTDP: 11-7-0-0, 22 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Tri-City Storm: 8-8-2-1, 19 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Your @TriCityStorm trail @USAHockeyNTDP 1-0 after the 1st period. Here are the highlights of the 1st twenty minutes! pic.twitter.com/kG9lkdMh4Z— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 24, 2019
A scoreless 2nd period and the score remains 1-0 in favor of @USAHockeyNTDP over the @TriCityStorm. Here's the 2nd period highlights. pic.twitter.com/MwrsaaUMgH— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 24, 2019
Waterloo Black Hawks: 12-4-1-0, 25 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-7-1-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
Quick hands in tight, top-shelf tuck, jump for joy! @BlckHawksHockey on the board first! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/B1q8WZG5kv— USHL (@USHL) November 24, 2019
Pretty play from @RidertownUSA as they creep that much closer to the comeback! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/2MwGqGvfN9— USHL (@USHL) November 24, 2019
