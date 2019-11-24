skip navigation

Current Section

November 23, 2019 Game Highlights

11/24/2019, 9:00pm CST
By USHL

Eight USHL Games In Wild Saturday Night


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 12-2-1-0, 25 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-6-1-2, 21 pts. (2nd Western Conference) 

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 6-5 (Overtime)

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 11-7-0-0, 22 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Sioux City Musketeers: 7-7-3-0, 17 pts. (T-6th Western Conference)

Youngstown Phantoms defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-2

Box Score

Youngstown Phantoms: 9-6-3-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference

Sioux Falls Stampede: 3-11-2-0, 8 pts. (8th Western Conference) 

Chicago Steel defeat Madison Capitols, 7-4

Box Score

Chicago Steel: 14-3-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Madison Capitols: 2-15-1-0, 5 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Fargo Force defeat Lincoln Stars, 5-3

Box Score

Fargo Force: 9-5-1-0, 19 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference) 

Lincoln Stars: 8-7-1-1, 18 pts. (5th Western Conference) 

Omaha Lancers defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 5-2

Box Score

Omaha Lancers: 7-7-3-0, 17 pts. (T-6th Western Conference)

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-8-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference) 

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Tri-City Storm, 2-0

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 11-7-0-0, 22 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference) 

Tri-City Storm: 8-8-2-1, 19 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference) 

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 4-2

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks: 12-4-1-0, 25 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-7-1-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference) 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

USHL.com

Tag(s): Game Highlights 