2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

Dobes earned his first USHL Goalie of the Week after picking up career wins No. 1 and 2 in the USHL last weekend. The Ohio State University commit was huge for the Lancers in both of the victories in a weekend sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Dobes turned aside 11 shots in a 12-shot onslaught in the first period of Friday's game as the Lancers escaped the first 20 minutes with a 1-1 tie and would go on to open the weekend with a 4-1 win. Dobes returned the next night in a relief appearance after a quick start from the Lumberjacks gave them a 2-0 lead in the first period. In the final 45 minutes of the game, Dobes led an Omaha comeback by stopping all 16 shots he faced while the Lancers offense scored five unanswered goals for a 5-2 Saturday night win. NHL Central Scouting ranked Dobes a C goaltender in their latest rankings. After joining the team in late October, the Czech Republic native has a 2-2-1-0 record with a 1.89 goals against average and 0.925 save percentage through five appearances. Those numbers would rank third and second, respectively, among all USHL goaltenders if Dobes had enough minutes played to qualify for the statistic leaderboards. At this point in the season, goalies must have played 300 minutes to qualify. Dobes has played 285 this season. Regardless, the netminder was key in net for his team this weekend as the Lancers (7-7-3-0, 17 pts.) are currently tied for sixth in the Western Conference and have points in three-straight games (2-0-1-0).