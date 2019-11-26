2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 9

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Gabrielle Woodword
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 9 of the 2019-20 season. This is the second such honor in the last three weeks for Chicago Steel defenseman Uula Ruikka and first weekly honors for Steel forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Omaha Lancers goaltender Jakub Dobes. Fontaine and Ruikka each registered a +6 rating while raking in five points while the Steel potted 18 goals in a pair of wins last weekend while Dobes picked up his first career USHL victories as he turned aside 39 of the 40 shots he saw. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Fontaine's five-point weekend (2-3-5) earned him his first career USHL Forward of the Week award and marked the second week in a row a Steel forward won the award (Brendan Brisson - Week 8). Fontaine scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Friday night's 11-5 win before notching another goal and assist the next night as the Steel completed the weekend sweep of the Madison Capitols with a 7-4 win. The Northeastern University commit currently has 19 points (10-9-19) through 18 games and is on pace to shatter last season's impressive rookie numbers for points (43), goals (20) and assists (23). Fontaine's 19 points has him currently tied for 8th in the USHL among all skaters as the East Greenwich, R.I. native and his Steel teammates account for five of the top nine spots in league scoring leaders. Fontaine is also one of just eight players across the league with 10-or-more goals so far this season. Last weekend was the second time this season that Fontaine registered back-to-back games with multiple points and gave him six such games this season after registering multiple points eight times his rookie campaign.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ruikka earned his second career USHL Defenseman of the Week honor just two weeks after his first by chipping in five assists and a +6 rating for the Steel in their dominant weekend sweep of the Madison Capitols. Friday night was a two assist performance before Ruikka added a trio of helpers the next night, factoring in five of his team's 18 goals in the games. The back-to-back multi-point performances are the first such stretch of Ruikka's USHL career and gives him six in his career (four this season). The games are also part of a current three-game point streak (0-6-6) as well as having picked up points in five of his last six games (2-8-10). Ruikka's offensive output has been key in the Steel's current seven-game winning streak and 9-1-0-0 record in their last 10. The Providence College commit has 17 points (3-14-17) in 18 games this season, which puts him one goal away from last season's total (4) and sets new single-season career highs in assists and points - beating last season's eight and 12, respectively. His 17 points is tied for 17th overall in the USHL but is second among defensemen behind only his teammate Owen Power (18). Likewise, Ruikka's 14 assists is behind only teammate Sean Farrell (20) across the league but leads all blueliners.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Woodward
Dobes earned his first USHL Goalie of the Week after picking up career wins No. 1 and 2 in the USHL last weekend. The Ohio State University commit was huge for the Lancers in both of the victories in a weekend sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Dobes turned aside 11 shots in a 12-shot onslaught in the first period of Friday's game as the Lancers escaped the first 20 minutes with a 1-1 tie and would go on to open the weekend with a 4-1 win. Dobes returned the next night in a relief appearance after a quick start from the Lumberjacks gave them a 2-0 lead in the first period. In the final 45 minutes of the game, Dobes led an Omaha comeback by stopping all 16 shots he faced while the Lancers offense scored five unanswered goals for a 5-2 Saturday night win. NHL Central Scouting ranked Dobes a C goaltender in their latest rankings. After joining the team in late October, the Czech Republic native has a 2-2-1-0 record with a 1.89 goals against average and 0.925 save percentage through five appearances. Those numbers would rank third and second, respectively, among all USHL goaltenders if Dobes had enough minutes played to qualify for the statistic leaderboards. At this point in the season, goalies must have played 300 minutes to qualify. Dobes has played 285 this season. Regardless, the netminder was key in net for his team this weekend as the Lancers (7-7-3-0, 17 pts.) are currently tied for sixth in the Western Conference and have points in three-straight games (2-0-1-0).
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Gabrielle Woodword
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 9 of the 2019-20 season. This is the second such honor in the last three weeks for Chicago Steel defenseman Uula Ruikka while Steel forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Omaha Lancers goalie Jakub Dobes earned their first weekly USHL honor this week. Fontaine and Ruikka were each a +6 rating as their team combined for 18 goals in two wins last weekend while Dobes allowed only one goal on 40 shots while picking up his first career USHL wins. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Fontaine combined for five points (2-3-5) in a big weekend for the league-leading Chicago Steel. The Northeastern University commit picked up a goal and two assists in an 11-5 win Friday night against the Madison in the front half of a home-and-home series. The following night, Fontaine responded with another multi-point game (1-1-2) in a 7-4 win. Through 18 games this season, Fontaine has 19 points (10-9-19), including more multi-point games (6) than single-point games (5). His 11 multi-point games this season has already surpassed his total of eight in 60 games last season. The East Greenwich, R.I. native is on pace to shatter his rookie totals for points (43), goals (20) and assists (23) set last season. With 19 points this season, Fontaine is currently tied for 8th in the USHL in scoring. He and his Steel teammates currently account for five of the top nine scorers in the league. Fontaine's first USHL Forward of the Week honor comes just a week after being named to the U.S. Junior Select Team for the World Junior A Challenge next month, which will be his first time representing his country in international competition.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ruikka earned USHL Defenseman of the Week honors for the second time in the last three weeks after putting up five points in the Steel's big weekend. The Providence College commit followed up a two-assist night on Friday with a trio of helpers the next night. Ruikka is currently on a three-game point streak (0-6-6) and has points in five of his last six games (2-8-10), providing a big spark offensive spark from the back end for the Steel, who are currently on a seven-game winning streak and are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10. With 17 points this season (3-14-17), the Finnish defenseman has blown past his personal-bests from last season for points (12) and assists (8) and is just one goal away from tying last season's mark, which took 53 games played to reach. Ruikka's 17 points is currently tied for 17th overall in the USHL, but is second among defensemen, behind only his teammate Owen Power (18). His 14 assists leads all blueliners and is second only to teammate Sean Farrell (20) across the entire USHL.
Photo Credit: Gabrielle Woodward
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News