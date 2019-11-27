November 27, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images, Rena Laverty, Gabrielle Woodward
USA Hockey NTDP: 13-7-0-0, 26 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-9-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
Congrats, Shlaine! pic.twitter.com/I4RKjdQ3mH— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
The @USAHockeyNTDP U17s are already up by two in the first and they stay that way after a few nice stops by @GibsonHomer1! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/02xcB7YGvx— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
Beautiful passing by the @MuskegonJacks and the new guy has his first with his new team! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/DadOwee9PN— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
THIS GAME IS INSANE! @USAHockeyNTDP back on top AGAIN in the third! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/aCpUaRj3I7— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
Youngstown Phantoms: 9-7-3-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
.@luketuch37 with the PERFECT deflection! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/63FiL2tNPw— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 28, 2019
And @jtruscott55 makes it ✌️#USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/BEO3pjoSl7— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 28, 2019
Landon Slaggert puts it home! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/anVvvRj6B6— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 28, 2019
.@luketuch37 AGAIN! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/QN4uflmibp— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 28, 2019
Landon Slaggert gets his second of the game! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/58UrjWDVIQ— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 28, 2019
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 13-2-1-0, 27 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-7-1-2, 21 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
Ty ➡️ Dylan and the Jackson twins team up to double the @fightingsaints lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ciXkC4gzVe— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
DM: An error from DBQ's goalie leads to a BINGO for @cooper_f11 as he nets in a goal for the Bucs midway through the 3rd period. Bucs trail 2-1! @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/GKz0KpCDwa— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 28, 2019
Postgame with Ben Schultheis after a great win for the Saints! pic.twitter.com/I2cIRQWcmW— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) November 28, 2019
Bucs fall 4-1 to @fightingsaints tonight in Urbandale.— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 28, 2019
Hear from @joshluedtke3 & @cooper_f11 on tonight's loss on the @catchdesmoines Postgame Recap
For full game highlights: https://t.co/fj3xJyF6jt#ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/GvNz3wrl9S
Madison Capitols: 3-15-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 9-7-1-2, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
1. Jump the lane— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) November 28, 2019
2. Stop on a dime
3. Snipe high short side pic.twitter.com/KX7z7HjU4O
Lincoln Stars: 9-7-1-1, 20 pts. (3rd Western Conference)
Sioux City Musketeers: 7-8-3-0, 17 pts. (7th Western Conference)
That goal by #7 Ethan Harrison is his 2nd on the year ties it up 1-1 in the 1st Period! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/td1Mq5Fy24— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 28, 2019
Sam Stange with his 5th goal in the past 3 games and his 9th on the season year! Sioux City trails 3-2 in the 1st! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/C4jfQyWBYF— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 28, 2019
The Captain Ian Malcomson brings the Musketeers back within 1 with this powerplay goal in the 2nd period! The Musketeers trail 4-3. #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/manxxaAjJo— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 28, 2019
Sam Antenucci ties it up with his 5th goal of the year 4-4 in the 3rd period! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/JCFnMAuOiR— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 28, 2019
Sioux Falls Stampede: 4-11-2-0, 10 pts. (8th Western Conference)
Fargo Force: 9-6-1-0, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference)
GOALLLLLLLLL! pic.twitter.com/JKDZ1EERo0— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 28, 2019
Picking up the leftovers and stuffin' em in! #BeHerd pic.twitter.com/CoKutuNVrk— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 28, 2019
5-1 SIOUUUUUX FAAAALLLLLSSS!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/xKdWxqav5v— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 28, 2019
Austin Heidemann with his first goal of the season!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/d1PPlM6Wmx— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 28, 2019
Omaha Lancers: 8-7-3-0, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference)
Tri-City Storm: 8-9-2-1, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference)
It's a Groovy Game-day as your @TriCityStorm take on the @OmahaLancers on 70's Night here at the @ViaeroCenter! pic.twitter.com/WVUB21vzl2— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 28, 2019
A scoreless 1st period between @TriCityStorm and @OmahaLancers. Here are the 1st period highlights. pic.twitter.com/NbDbkMVbbC— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 28, 2019
Still a scoreless game between your @TriCityStorm and @OmahaLancers but plenty of chances for your Storm. Here are those highlights! pic.twitter.com/oTH1MzxD61— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 28, 2019
Scoreless for 53:35 until @bsilver23 puts the @OmahaLancers on the board! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3BSnbZL6Fd— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
A hard fought game but it is the @OmahaLancers who come out on top of this one over your @TriCityStorm by the score of 1-0. Here are the highlights of the 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/e3wRhYdkth— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) November 28, 2019
Thanksgiving Eve ends stuffed with great games! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/gXiplzAANj— USHL (@USHL) November 28, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
