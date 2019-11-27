skip navigation

November 27, 2019 Game Highlights

11/27/2019, 11:15pm CST
By USHL

Seven Games on Thanksgiving Eve


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images, Rena Laverty, Gabrielle Woodward

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 8-6

USA Hockey NTDP: 13-7-0-0, 26 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 8-9-1-0, 17 pts. (7th Eastern Conference) 

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 6-3

USA Hockey NTDP: 13-7-0-0, 26 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference) 

Youngstown Phantoms: 9-7-3-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-1

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 13-2-1-0, 27 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-7-1-2, 21 pts. (2nd Western Conference)

Madison Capitols defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 5-2

Madison Capitols: 3-15-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)

Green Bay Gamblers: 9-7-1-2, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference) 

Lincoln Stars defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 6-4

Lincoln Stars: 9-7-1-1, 20 pts. (3rd Western Conference) 

Sioux City Musketeers: 7-8-3-0, 17 pts. (7th Western Conference) 

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Fargo Force, 7-1

Sioux Falls Stampede: 4-11-2-0, 10 pts. (8th Western Conference) 

Fargo Force: 9-6-1-0, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference) 

Omaha Lancers defeat Tri-City Storm, 1-0

Omaha Lancers: 8-7-3-0, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference)

Tri-City Storm: 8-9-2-1, 19 pts. (T-4th Western Conference) 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

