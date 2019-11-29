November 28, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Waterloo Black Hawks: 13-4-1-0, 27 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-8-1-0, 21 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
20th consecutive year @BlckHawksHockey and @RidertownUSA have played on Thanksgiving night at Young Arena. Here are the line charts! pic.twitter.com/r6X2Zy7wok— Jim Nelson (@Nelley13) November 29, 2019
It's @Ryder__11 completing the nice play for @BlckHawksHockey and the home side is rollin' tonight! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/lymmh6gfCK— USHL (@USHL) November 29, 2019
The Hawks feasted on the Roughriders as they take the annual Thanksgiving Night matchup for the 4th straight year!— USHL (@USHL) November 29, 2019
FINAL: @BlckHawksHockey 4 @RidertownUSA 0#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/DO0rSDYhP3
