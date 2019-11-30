November 29, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-9-1-0, 19 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
Chicago Steel: 14-4-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
The visual https://t.co/v23EdKO0WM pic.twitter.com/m8cVftMwUD— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) November 30, 2019
Waterloo Black Hawks: 14-4-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-8-1-2, 21 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)
Big win tonight for the west-leading Black Hawks over the second place Des Moines.— USHL (@USHL) November 30, 2019
FINAL: @BlckHawksHockey
4 @bucshockey 1#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/YTeY0Wxe5M
Bucs end home stand with 4-1 loss to @BlckHawksHockey— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) November 30, 2019
On tonight's @catchdesmoines Postgame recap, hear from @harryroy27 who scored his first Buccaneer goal tonight and @Hunter_Paine77 who tallied his first Buccaneer assist.#ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/3tqf43hOqw
Fargo Force: 10-6-1-0, 21 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 13-3-1-0, 27 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Sioux Falls Stampede: 5-11-2-0, 12 pts. (8th Western Conference)
Sioux City Musketeers: 7-9-3-0, 17 pts. (7th Western Conference)
Here’s the goal back in the 1st period by Kirklan Irey! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/KV9LIoKDqi— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 30, 2019
Ope let me just sneak right by yah there. #BeHerd pic.twitter.com/S3abQgVbx1— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 30, 2019
Here’s a look at the nifty goal by Anthony Kehrer for his first of the year back in the 2nd period #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/pAO4YAVNlD— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 30, 2019
Evan Nause with go-ahead goal that put the Herd up 3-2 in the second!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/n4jgd94Akz— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 30, 2019
That's what I call a winning streak, boys!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/X5BoiI31Uc— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 30, 2019
Youngstown Phantoms: 10-7-3-0, 23 pts. (4th Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 9-8-1-2, 21 pts. (T-5th Eastern Conference)
The scoreless tie (and the cup pyramid) has been erased by the @YtownPhantoms in the third. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/sSwG37VdEM— USHL (@USHL) November 30, 2019
The beer cup pyramid didn't stand a chance... #CellyOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/wfTbnDUUB5— USHL (@USHL) November 30, 2019
Much deserved hugs for @dominic_basse! The @NHLBlackhawks draft pick stopped all 34 shots he faced tonight in a 1-0 @YtownPhantoms win! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ujmCgyQTpT— USHL (@USHL) November 30, 2019
Finished on this Friday night as the holiday weekend is still young! We still got many great games coming at ya tomorrow and Sunday! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/fEPZzOCYnd— USHL (@USHL) November 30, 2019
