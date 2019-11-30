skip navigation

November 29, 2019 Game Highlights

11/30/2019, 3:00pm CST
By USHL

Five Games of Black Friday Actions


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Chicago Steel, 6-4

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-9-1-0, 19 pts. (7th Eastern Conference) 

Chicago Steel: 14-4-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-1

Waterloo Black Hawks: 14-4-1-0, 29 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-8-1-2, 21 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference) 

Fargo Force defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 5-3

Fargo Force: 10-6-1-0, 21 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 13-3-1-0, 27 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 4-2

Sioux Falls Stampede: 5-11-2-0, 12 pts. (8th Western Conference) 

Sioux City Musketeers: 7-9-3-0, 17 pts. (7th Western Conference)

Youngstown Phantoms defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 1-0

Youngstown Phantoms: 10-7-3-0, 23 pts. (4th Eastern Conference) 

Green Bay Gamblers: 9-8-1-2, 21 pts. (T-5th Eastern Conference)

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

