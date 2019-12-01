November 30, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty
Chicago Steel: 15-4-1-0, 31 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-9-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
Sean Farrell might have Superman-level vision and here’s the proof https://t.co/mAg31u6Ehu pic.twitter.com/R9Iffh3MbF— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 1, 2019
Here is the goal from Sam, and we cannot stress this enough, GOALangelo https://t.co/FMqMHaxUVX pic.twitter.com/rO8ReBEHiC— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 1, 2019
Waterloo Black Hawks: 15-4-1-0, 31 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-9-1-0, 21 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
USA Hockey NTDP: 14-7-0-0, 28 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 9-8-1-3, 22 pts. (5th Eastern Conference)
Nifty play from @USAHockeyNTDP as they go ahead by two in the second. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/NrZQNC7Lpc— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Hey, the @USAHockeyNTDP U17s played in OT and did NOT score...— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
...BUT they did win in the shootout! Can they ever be beaten in games beyond 60 minutes?! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/01n8mlTdHb
Lincoln Stars: 10-7-1-1, 22 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
Tri-City Storm: 8-10-2-1, 19 pts. (6th Western Conference)
.@michaels_owen with the NASTY goal to increase the @LincolnStars lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/MNY4w12q8D— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Youngstown Phantoms: 11-7-3-0, 25 pts. (4th Eastern Conference)
Madison Capitols: 3-16-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Omaha Lancers: 9-7-3-0, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-9-1-2, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Where there's a Will, there's a way!— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Logan Will finishes off the play after an amazing effort from @bsilver23! #WhosNext | @OmahaLancers pic.twitter.com/n33H4odelE
Back-and-forth all night long and the @OmahaLancers lead again! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/WY7O3TGsn7— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Des Moines and Omaha are tied AGAIN after @MasonNevers completes the Hat Trick with a sick tally! #WhosNext | @bucshockey pic.twitter.com/eiojapqjpV— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 14-3-1-0, 29 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Sioux Falls Stampede: 5-11-3-0, 13 pts. (8th Western Conference)
The Brothers Jackson do it again! Ty from Dylan and the twins lead the @fightingsaints to victory in OT! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/GRip9RqiPV— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
We end the month of November with a bang! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/8nBQcWhkO1— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
