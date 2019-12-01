skip navigation

Current Section

November 30, 2019 Game Highlights

12/01/2019, 11:15am CST
By USHL

USHL Closes Out November With Seven Great Games


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty

Chicago Steel defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 4-3 (Overtime)

Box Score

Chicago Steel: 15-4-1-0, 31 pts. (1st Eastern Conference) 

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-9-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 1-0

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks: 15-4-1-0, 31 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-9-1-0, 21 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 4-3 (Shootout)

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 14-7-0-0, 28 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Green Bay Gamblers: 9-8-1-3, 22 pts. (5th Eastern Conference) 

Lincoln Stars defeat Tri-City Storm, 8-5

Box Score

Lincoln Stars: 10-7-1-1, 22 pts. (2nd Western Conference) 

Tri-City Storm: 8-10-2-1, 19 pts. (6th Western Conference) 

Youngstown Phantoms defeat Madison Capitols, 6-4

Box Score

Youngstown Phantoms: 11-7-3-0, 25 pts. (4th Eastern Conference) 

Madison Capitols: 3-16-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Omaha Lancers defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 6-4

Box Score

Omaha Lancers: 9-7-3-0, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference) 

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-9-1-2, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference) 

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 14-3-1-0, 29 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference) 

Sioux Falls Stampede: 5-11-3-0, 13 pts. (8th Western Conference) 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

USHL.com

Tag(s): Game Highlights 