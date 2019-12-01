skip navigation

Current Section

December 1, 2019 Game Highlights

12/01/2019, 5:30pm CST
By USHL

Road Teams Win Both Sunday Night Games


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty

Tri-City Storm defeat Lincoln Stars, 6-3

Box Score

Tri-City Storm: 9-10-2-1, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)

Lincoln Stars: 10-8-1-1, 22 pts. (2nd Western Conference) 

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Madison Capitols, 3-1

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 14-7-0-0, 28 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Madison Capitols: 3-16-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

USHL.com

Tag(s): Game Highlights 