December 1, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty
Tri-City Storm: 9-10-2-1, 21 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Lincoln Stars: 10-8-1-1, 22 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
.@travistre19 is dancin' this afternoon! #WhosNext | @LincolnStars pic.twitter.com/JRfttajmXW— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Eckerle starts the play in his own end and then finishes it at the other for his ninth goal of the season! #WhosNext | @TriCityStorm pic.twitter.com/8IRZitxVa7— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Another one for the @TriCityStorm as they further their lead in Lincoln. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/yvO3rHpW2P— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Congrats to Sam Rhodes on netting his first USHL goal!#SeekShelter pic.twitter.com/qCV7OWbAR5— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 1, 2019
USA Hockey NTDP: 14-7-0-0, 28 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Madison Capitols: 3-16-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
No goals since the opening minutes of the second until this @USAHockeyNTDP go-ahead marker from @jeremywilmer16! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/IXmXPACnh0— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
The road teams were the story tonight as both the @TriCityStorm and @USAHockeyNTDP U17s get wins away from home. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/NmVkGylzsw— USHL (@USHL) December 1, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Game Highlights