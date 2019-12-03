2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

Sarlo picked up his first ever weekly honor after a stellar six-point week, including a four-point outburst (2-2-4) in an 8-5 home win over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night. The Penn State University commit has 23 points (9-14-23) this season, which is currently sixth in the USHL and paces his Lincoln Stars. Sarlo was named an Alternate Captain this season and is just two points shy of his 25-point (12-13-25) rookie season with the Chicago Steel last season, which included a run to the Clark Cup Final. The Lynbrook, N.Y. native has been a big part of the Stars powerplay with a team-leading five powerplay goals. Lincoln is currently third in the league on the powerplay (23.1%) and Sarlo has accounted for five of the team's 18 goals on the man advantage. Sarlo had a great month of November with 13 points (6-7-13) in nine games while recording a point in all but two of those appearances while also picking up four of his six multi-point games this year. The former North Jersey Avalanche forward has tallied at least one point in 14 of his team's 20 games this season as the Stars are currently second in the Western Conference (10-8-1-1, 22 points).