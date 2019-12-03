2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 10

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 10 of the 2019-20 season. This is the second Goalie of the Week honor for Waterloo Black Hawks netminder Logan Stein and the first weekly award for Lincoln Stars forward Christian Sarlo and Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Evan Nause. Stein stopped all 58 shots he saw in a pair of wins over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders while Sarlo registered six points in three games and Nause added a point-per-game in the Stampede's trio of games. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Sarlo picked up his first ever weekly honor after a stellar six-point week, including a four-point outburst (2-2-4) in an 8-5 home win over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night. The Penn State University commit has 23 points (9-14-23) this season, which is currently sixth in the USHL and paces his Lincoln Stars. Sarlo was named an Alternate Captain this season and is just two points shy of his 25-point (12-13-25) rookie season with the Chicago Steel last season, which included a run to the Clark Cup Final. The Lynbrook, N.Y. native has been a big part of the Stars powerplay with a team-leading five powerplay goals. Lincoln is currently third in the league on the powerplay (23.1%) and Sarlo has accounted for five of the team's 18 goals on the man advantage. Sarlo had a great month of November with 13 points (6-7-13) in nine games while recording a point in all but two of those appearances while also picking up four of his six multi-point games this year. The former North Jersey Avalanche forward has tallied at least one point in 14 of his team's 20 games this season as the Stars are currently second in the Western Conference (10-8-1-1, 22 points).
Nause collected his first Defenseman of the Week award, as well as the Stampede's first weekly honor of the season, after registering three points (1-2-3) in Sioux Falls' three-game week that saw them pick up five of an available six points (2-0-1-0). The Riverview, New Brunswick native recorded an assist in a 7-1 win over the Fargo Force in front of 4,029 strong at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Wednesday night and followed it up with his first mutli-point USHL game in a 4-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers two nights later. Nause assisted on a go-ahead goal early in the second period to make it 2-1 Sioux Falls before tallying the eventual game-winning goal with just 40 seconds to play in the middle frame. The first-year defenseman has seven points (2-5-7) in 16 games with the Stampede this season with five of his seven points coming in the month of November.
Stein collected his second USHL Goalie of the Week award after a pair of shutout wins over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders last week. The Ferris State University commit saved all 28 shots he faced in a 4-0 home win on Thanksgiving night. Two nights later - now in Cedar Rapids - the Suwanee, Ga. native turned aside all 30 RoughRiders shots in a thrilling 1-0 shutout. Stein has been phenomenal for the Black Hawks this season as his team is currently leading the Western Conference and tied for the league lead with 31 points (15-4-1-0). Individually, Stein has registered a league-best four shutouts (one of only two USHL goalies with more than one shutout), 1.58 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage with an 8-3-0-0 record in 11 appearances. Stein was previously named USHL Goalie of the Week in October (Week 3) after posting a shutout as part of a 2-0-0-0 record with a 0.56 goals against average and 0.978 save percentage.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
