USHL Names Alumni of the Month for November

The USHL is proud to recognize standouts from the NHL, AHL, ECHL and NCAA who were developed in the USHL as the November Alumni of the Month: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (NHL), Utica Comets forward Reid Boucher (AHL), Florida Everblades goalie Cam Johnson (ECHL) and Minnesota State University (Mankato) goalie Dryden McKay (NCAA).
Eichel, 23, currently ranks sixth in the National Hockey League with 38 points (17-21-38) in 28 games for the Buffalo Sabres. The former second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is in his second season as the Sabres captain and has produced 297 points (118-179-297) in 314 career games. Eichel played two years in the USHL for USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), registering 72 points (33-39-72) in 59 league games. The North Chelmsford, Mass. native played one year at Boston University where he registered 71 points (26-45-71) in 40 games.
Boucher, 26, is on a torrid pace to start the season with 15 goals in 17 games to go along with 24 points. The Grand Ledge, Mich. native's 15 goals lead the AHL while his 24 points rank sixth. Boucher has appeared in 287 career AHL games amassing 242 points (134-108-242) and has earned 42 points (20-22-42) in 133 NHL games as well. The eight-year pro skated two seasons in the USHL with the NTDP where he notched 34 points (24-10-34) in 48 games.
Johnson, 25, ranks 5th in the ECHL with a .913 save percentage and is in the top-15 in goals against average (2.51). Along with 20 career games in the ECHL in the last two seasons, Johnson has appeared in 32 AHL games - all with the Binghamton Devils. Prior to turning pro in 2017, the Flint, Mich. native played four seasons at the University of North Dakota with a 56-26-12 record. Johnson played two full seasons in the USHL split between Fargo and Waterloo. He ended the 2013-14 campaign with the Black Hawks going 11-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA and 0.939 save percentage down the stretch.
McKay, 22, is arguably the best goalie in the NCAA to start the 2019-20 season. Through 13 games, the Minnesota State sophomore and Downers Grove, Ill. native is 11-1-1 with a 1.14 GAA and 0.954 save percentage for the No. 1 ranked Mavericks. In his freshman campaign, McKay posted a 24-7-2 record, 1.76 GAA and 0.927 save percentage. After seeing action in one game for Green Bay in 2015-16, McKay played two full seasons with the Madison Capitols from 2016-18. He set career highs in wins (18), GAA (2.70) and save percentage (0.917) during the 2016-17 season with Madison.
To date, the USHL has 423 NCAA Division I commitments across team’s 23-man roster, injured reserve and affiliate lists, including 70 percent of current players on 23-man rosters committed to a Division I school. At the beginning of the NHL season, the USHL had 327 alumni signed to NHL contracts, including 146 on NHL Opening Night rosters and at least one player on all 31 teams. Currently, the USHL has 867 alumni on NCAA Division I rosters and 74 former USHL players or coaches behind the bench of a Division I program.
