USHL Names Alumni of the Month for November

Johnson, 25, ranks 5th in the ECHL with a .913 save percentage and is in the top-15 in goals against average (2.51). Along with 20 career games in the ECHL in the last two seasons, Johnson has appeared in 32 AHL games - all with the Binghamton Devils. Prior to turning pro in 2017, the Flint, Mich. native played four seasons at the University of North Dakota with a 56-26-12 record. Johnson played two full seasons in the USHL split between Fargo and Waterloo. He ended the 2013-14 campaign with the Black Hawks going 11-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA and 0.939 save percentage down the stretch.