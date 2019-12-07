December 7, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
USA Hockey NTDP: 16-7-0-0, 32 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Youngstown Phantoms: 11-8-3-0, 25 pts. (4th Eastern Conference)
Puck drops and we're off!#USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/MCEdl19r2g— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 7, 2019
4⃣ points in the last two games for @DylanPeterson28!#USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/22eNWk52fF— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 7, 2019
Coach Patterson Postgame https://t.co/e8VzCtNrI2— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) December 7, 2019
Chicago Steel: 16-4-1-0, 33 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-10-1-0, 21 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
Crazy scramble in front and the @ChicagoSteel finally put it home after a great no-look pass! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/oJXyFXkASE— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
Deja vu St. Phalle https://t.co/uL42lSI7ax pic.twitter.com/rQWqrsmf5G— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 7, 2019
Big game for @RidertownUSA against the east-leading Steel and they tie the game in the third period! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Kh4F4XEeLC— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
Steel Head Coach Brock Sheahan gets his first USHL victory!— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 7, 2019
FINAL
CR: 2
CHI: 4
Sioux City Musketeers: 8-9-3-0, 19 pts. (7th Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-10-1-2, 21 pts. (T-4th Western Conference)
Check out that goal by Sam Stange that gave the Musketeers a 1-0 lead to start out the scoring in this one! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/54jFjPFlCf— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 7, 2019
How about this? Gabe Blanchard’s great shot from the point to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead heading to the locker rooms! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/0C6RHEp52e— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 7, 2019
Here’s that goal that made it 3-0 by the Captain, Ian Malcomson! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/7bqFJI0CuH— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 7, 2019
DM: Yaroslav Alexeyev with the beautiful goal with 12:48 remaining in the final period! @USHL #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/Fl2dyPOLQ3— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 7, 2019
Here’s the dagger by Sam Antenucci for the teams 4th goal on the night! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/7dXYohASAm— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 7, 2019
Tonight's @catchdesmoines Postgame Recap features:— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 7, 2019
-Sound from frustrated Team Captains Yaroslav Alexeyev and @nicklasandrews
For full game highlights: https://t.co/GtC9bjDsF4
Same two teams back at Buccaneer Arena tomorrow!#ClimbAboard #BucsHockey pic.twitter.com/SFW89XKOwa
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 15-3-1-0, 31 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-10-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
On the delayed penalty, Doyle strikes for his second of of the season! pic.twitter.com/e5l3tRA8YS— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) December 7, 2019
Kopper is as good as gold! Matthew Kopperud puts the Saints up 2-0 heading in to the first intermission. pic.twitter.com/tJV4fbVgKQ— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) December 7, 2019
Hat Trick goal ✅— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
Nasty goal ✅
1st Hat Trick by a D in @fightingsaints history ✅
Career night for Braden Doyle ✅ #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/GxFXzwimho
Doyle rhymes with hat trick (at least tonight it does). Braden Doyle joins us postgame after an incredible game. pic.twitter.com/04Z9UnopSg— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) December 7, 2019
Green Bay Gamblers: 10-8-1-3, 24 pts. (5th Eastern Conference)
Madison Capitols: 3-18-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Nice set up for Kyler Grundy's second of the first period! It's all @GamblersHockey early. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/QMD4c7TEqC— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
Sioux Falls Stampede: 6-11-3-0, 15 pts. (8th Western Conference)
Omaha Lancers: 9-7-4-0, 22 pts. (3rd Western Conference)
Warmups underway in Omaha. Catch the @SplashCity pre-game show now on @keloradio! #BeHerd pic.twitter.com/wlqli4JA19— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 7, 2019
Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe has the Herd on he board first with a beautiful feed from Brian Carrabes!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/jlmOpwiY8P— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 7, 2019
GOALLL! SIOUX FALLS! #BeHerd pic.twitter.com/WPxuJcQXxi— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 7, 2019
Late GTG for the @OmahaLancers as they get the home crowd rockin' #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/lPJb9wdvKC— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
Waterloo Black Hawks: 16-4-1-0, 33 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Lincoln Stars: 10-8-1-2, 23 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
this is just nasty, @travistre19. pic.twitter.com/MzxKyVD49E— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) December 7, 2019
Friday night fun! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/GdlSQugzFM— USHL (@USHL) December 7, 2019
