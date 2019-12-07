skip navigation

December 7, 2019 Game Highlights

12/07/2019, 12:00pm CST
By USHL

Packed Friday Night Schedule


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 5-2

Box Score

USA Hockey NTDP: 16-7-0-0, 32 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Youngstown Phantoms: 11-8-3-0, 25 pts. (4th Eastern Conference) 

Chicago Steel defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 4-2

Box Score

Chicago Steel: 16-4-1-0, 33 pts. (1st Eastern Conference) 

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 10-10-1-0, 21 pts. (6th Eastern Conference) 

Sioux City Musketeers defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-1

Box Score

Sioux City Musketeers: 8-9-3-0, 19 pts. (7th Western Conference) 

Des Moines Buccaneers: 9-10-1-2, 21 pts. (T-4th Western Conference) 

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 5-2

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 15-3-1-0, 31 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference) 

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-10-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)

Green Bay Gamblers defeat Madison Capitols, 7-2

Box Score

Green Bay Gamblers: 10-8-1-3, 24 pts. (5th Eastern Conference) 

Madison Capitols: 3-18-1-0, 7 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Omaha Lancers, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede: 6-11-3-0, 15 pts. (8th Western Conference)

Omaha Lancers: 9-7-4-0, 22 pts. (3rd Western Conference) 

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Lincoln Stars, 3-2 (Shootout)

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks: 16-4-1-0, 33 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Lincoln Stars: 10-8-1-2, 23 pts. (2nd Western Conference) 

