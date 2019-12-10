2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 11 of the 2019-20 season. This is the first award for all three recipients: Green Bay Gamblers forward Nicholas Zabaneh, Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Braden Doyle and Gamblers goalie Nicholas Grabko. Zabaneh had multi-point outings in both Gamblers wins, Doyle registered the first defensive hat trick in Fighting Saints franchise history and Grabko allowed just two goals on 76 shots to back both Gamblers wins. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Zabaneh tallied a pair of goals, including the game winner, and an assist (2-1-3) on Friday night and followed it up with another multi-point performance (1-1-2) on Saturday. The University of Michigan commit registered the third goal of the game on Friday night in a 7-2 win over the Madison Capitols. Zabaneh provided an assist on a goal to make it 5-0 Green Bay and then struck again for the team's seventh, and final, goal of the night. Just 24 hours later, the Toronto native assisted on a goal to make things 3-0 Green Bay midway through the second before adding his third goal of the weekend just minutes later in an eventual 5-0 win over Madison. Zabaneh has registered 16 points (6-10-16) in 23 games this season, which is fourth on the Gamblers while his 10 assists ranks third in Green Bay. The forward is on pace to pass his season totals from last year for goals (12), assists (12) and points (24) as he is currently on pace to finish the 2019-20 season with 16 goals, 27 assists and 43 points.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Doyle earned USHL Defenseman of the Week honors after a four-point weekend, but thanks in large part to a career night on Friday with a hat trick (3-0-3) in a 5-2 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Los Angeles Kings prospect's (2019, Round 6, #157 overall) hat trick also marked the first time in Fighting Saints Tier I history that a defenseman registered a hat trick for the team. On Saturday, Doyle backed up the career night with an assist (0-1-1) in a 3-1 win to sweep the weekend series over the Lumberjacks. The Boston University commit is currently on a three-game point streak (3-2-5) and has points in seven of his last nine games (3-7-10) dating back to November 15. Before the hat trick, Doyle had registered one goal (October 19) this season. The Lynnfield, Mass. native has recorded 14 points (4-10-140 through 20 games this season, which leads Dubuque and is tied for fifth in the USHL among blueliners.
ICYMI: We hope you didn't though...Braden Doyle (@bdoyle07) recorded the first hat trick by a Saints defenseman in Tier-1 history on Friday night! See all three goals from the historic night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BFqdkG9IPV— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) December 8, 2019
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Grabko's first USHL Goalie of the Week honor came after his second shutout of the season a weekend that saw him allow just two goals in two games. The Gamblers netminder backstopped a 7-2 win over the Capitols on Friday night while stopping 36 of the 38 shots he saw from Madison skaters. The next night, Grabko turned away all 38 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and first since his first appearance of the season. The Channahon, Ill. native has a 6-4-0-2 record through 13 appearances in the 2019-20 season with a 2.08 goals against average and 0.933 save percentage. Last weekend's pair of games with two-or-less goals allowed were two of his seven such appearances this season.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News