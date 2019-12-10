2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 11

Zabaneh tallied a pair of goals, including the game winner, and an assist (2-1-3) on Friday night and followed it up with another multi-point performance (1-1-2) on Saturday. The University of Michigan commit registered the third goal of the game on Friday night in a 7-2 win over the Madison Capitols. Zabaneh provided an assist on a goal to make it 5-0 Green Bay and then struck again for the team's seventh, and final, goal of the night. Just 24 hours later, the Toronto native assisted on a goal to make things 3-0 Green Bay midway through the second before adding his third goal of the weekend just minutes later in an eventual 5-0 win over Madison. Zabaneh has registered 16 points (6-10-16) in 23 games this season, which is fourth on the Gamblers while his 10 assists ranks third in Green Bay. The forward is on pace to pass his season totals from last year for goals (12), assists (12) and points (24) as he is currently on pace to finish the 2019-20 season with 16 goals, 27 assists and 43 points.