skip navigation

Current Section

December 11-14, 2019 Game Highlights

12/15/2019, 3:00pm CST
By USHL

Highlights from the Last Week of USHL Action Before the Holiday Break

December 11-12, 2019


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 6-1

Box Score

Fargo Force defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 3-2

Box Score

December 13, 2019


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 5-2

Box Score

Chicago Steel defeat Tri-City Storm, 2-1 (Shootout)

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 3-2

Box Score

Des Moines Buccaneers defeat Lincoln Stars, 3-1

Box Score

Madison Capitols defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 3-2

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Omaha Lancers, 5-3

Box Score

Fargo Force defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 4-3 (Overtime)

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 3-1

Box Score

December 14, 2019


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Chicago Steel defeat Tri-City Storm, 3-1

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 7-2

Box Score

Des Moines Buccaneers defeat Lincoln Stars, 3-2

Box Score

Madison Capitols defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 4-1

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Omaha Lancers, 3-0

Box Score

Sioux City Musketeers defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 5-0

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Fargo Force, 3-2 (Shootout)

Box Score

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

USHL.com

Tag(s): Home  Game Highlights 