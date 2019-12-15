December 11-14, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
.@Matty_Beniers10 with the first of the game! #USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/SVu2ny0lEK— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 11, 2019
Slaggert with the second of the day ⤵️#USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/qdvTwpkosv— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 11, 2019
.@hunter_strand gets Team USA's 4⃣th of the period! #USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/gSR2qmhkY5— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 11, 2019
.@DylanPeterson28's power play tally makes it 5-0! #USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/jlENIQd4t3— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 11, 2019
.@eamonpowell2 RIPS it home! #USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/GTT9UYctxM— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 11, 2019
Here’s that goal to tie it thanks to Ethan Harrison! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/wt2peFAbkX— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 13, 2019
Great play all-around from the @FargoForce and they tie the game at two just :15 seconds after SC took the lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/6xvX5HpgF2— USHL (@USHL) December 13, 2019
The beautiful shot from Luke LaMaster to give us a 2-1 lead for a short amount of time! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/YxX8i6Km9j— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 13, 2019
A late game-winner in the final two minutes gives the @FargoForce the road win to start their weekend in the lone game on this Thursday evening. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/CbBlfrFs4u— USHL (@USHL) December 13, 2019
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Dylan Wendt with a nice dangle and then pass from his knees to set up the Alexandros Gaffney tally! @MuskegonJacks take the lead on home ice! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/LegGdZjiXw— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
.@Matty_Beniers10 does the work and @bberard9 says GIMME THAT! It's a 3-2 lead!#USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/gDvchzlGa9— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 14, 2019
Tic. Tac. GOAL.#USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/f80ZGXgc2S— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 14, 2019
First off, Andrius Kulbis-Marino with this FILTHY move! @TriCityStorm pic.twitter.com/hJfshz3om6— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
Mackie Samoskevich with a nasty move of his own! @ChicagoSteel pic.twitter.com/dOdL9KqUpV— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
Mathieu De St. Phalle calls game with a bar down shot to give the shorthanded @ChicagoSteel the extra point! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3azsCuVR5o— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
DM @C_rowe00 holds down the fort as he denies the Stars and keeps the score 2-0 Bucs! #ClimbAboard @USHL pic.twitter.com/dp82zBrHK1— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 14, 2019
And another first Buccaneer goal, this time for @timlovell18! He scores at 2:38 in the 2nd, and we are 3-0 Bucs! #ClimbAboard @USHL pic.twitter.com/7BMwwXUuq2— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 14, 2019
.@_MattMiller__ gets us started. pic.twitter.com/HOIE928Ly9— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) December 14, 2019
We are still trying to decide what was better, the unreal indirect pass or the nice finish...— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
Either way, big goal (and a pretty one too) for @MadCapsHockey! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/aamihVzcSE
Top shelf were Mama hides the Holiday cookies! @BlckHawksHockey | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/TkrcOCSX7S— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
Logan Will snipes the @OmahaLancers into the lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3jthte1lGd— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
Jimenez with the goal before the intermission gives the Musketeers a 1-0 lead! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/KbU19Utyam— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 14, 2019
Kirklan Irey makes it 2-0! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/5ccBuNy1Lp— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 14, 2019
Sam Stange gives the Musketeers a 3-2 lead! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/QOPH9e4r4S— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 14, 2019
.@kadenbohlsen12 circles the zone and buries the unbelievable game-winner for the @FargoForce! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/LdDuBick5O— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
The red hot @sfstampede rumble their way to the lead late in the third! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/umm7hh6Na3— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
How about that?! STAMPEDE WIN!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/60Y6TWVDFy— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 14, 2019
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!— USHL (@USHL) December 14, 2019
One more night before the big holiday break! See you all tomorrow for another loaded evening of great USHL Action! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/0YBEqu1Dmn
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
A quick response from @GamblersHockey as they jump back in front! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/yJ5Q8JaWKn— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
Beck with a heck of a pass, @fightingsaints knot the game on the @rgaber_21 tally! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/4aQ0YbQiVe— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
The scoring machine @JoeyStrada does it again, this time with a beautiful move on the breakaway. @bucshockey | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/yQZajR8C6f— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
Beck with a heck of a pass, @fightingsaints knot the game on the @rgaber_21 tally! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/4aQ0YbQiVe— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
:35 seconds left in regulation. Tie game. @JoeyStrada nets another one and @bucshockey leads VERY late in the final stanza. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/urABLgznpx— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
No goals in nearly 55 minutes and then @BlckHawksHockey notches two in :12 seconds! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/RMX3uo4KCV— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
.@Musketeerhockey off to a great start on home ice! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/fmgOGoBsda— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
Ryan Sullivan puts it top shelf where the Elf resides. 2-1 @sfstampede in the third! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/DxB02PuqRQ— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
Game. Saver. @Cole_Brady_ | @FargoForce #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/OTaqrOAFFE— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
The Herd Stampede their way to another victory as their streak stays alive! Gabe Temple sends the @sfstampede into the break on a high note! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/lcNviM3DI2— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
The good news: What a night of games tonight was!— USHL (@USHL) December 15, 2019
The bad news: These were the last games until the 27th...
See you after the holidays! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/R8j8axhZ2O
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
