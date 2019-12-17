2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 12 of the 2019-20 season. Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Braden Doyle picks up his second Defenseman of the Week honor in a row and Madison Capitols goalie Christian Stoever earned his second USHL Goalie of the Week award and first with the Capitols. The USHL Forward of the Week honor for USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) forward Brett Berard is his first. Berard registered seven points in two games last week while Doyle added a trio of points and Stoever won both games, turning aside 73 of the 76 shots he saw in the process. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Berard was pivotal in the NTDP's pair of wins last week with both three- (1-2-3) and four-point (2-2-4) games to bring his team within a point of first place in the USHL at the Holiday Break. The Providence College commit now has five multi-point games this season and his 18 points, seven goals and 11 assists through 13 games are all USHL career highs after finishing last season with 12 points, five goals and seven assists in 27 games. The East Greenwich, R.I. native was part of a Team USA roster that finished first at the Five Nations Tournament last month and has already raised his 2020 NHL Draft stock from a C rating to a B according to NHL Central Scouting's latest rankings. A B-rated skater projects a 2nd or 3rd round selection at the NHL Draft. Berard currently leads the NTDP in points and is tied for both the goal and assist high marks. The 17-year-old forward has registered at least one point in 10 of his 13 games this season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
With his second USHL Defenseman of the Week honor in as many weeks, Doyle becomes the first USHL blueliner to earn the award in back-to-back weeks since Tri-City Storm alumnus Ronnie Attard did so last season in Week 20 and Week 21. Attard finished the season as the USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year and was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2019 NHL Draft (Round 3, #72 overall). Doyle, an 18-year-old defenseman, already has the NHL Draft behind him after being selected by the Los Angeles Kings (2019, Round 6, #157) last summer and is looking to continue his development with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Boston University commit has been stellar for his team with 17 points (5-12-17) though 22 games this season, including his current five-game point streak (4-4-8). Doyle has a point in nine of his past 11 games, dating back to November 15. The Lynnfield, Mass. native currently ranks in the top-five for points (3rd), goals (T-3rd) and assists (T-5th) among USHL defensemen this season.
Stoever took full advantage of his first full weekend of games with his new team, picking up USHL Goalie of the Week honors for the second time this season behind a pair of great performances that saw him block 73 of a combined 76 shots against last week. The Merrimack College commit was acquired by the Madison Capitols earlier this month from the Des Moines Buccaneers, where he earned the weekly honor in November. Last week, the Northville, Mich. native backstopped a pair of wins over the Youngstown Phantoms with back-to-back 37- and 36-save games. Stoever is now 2-1-0-0 in three games with the Captiols with a 2.67 goals against average and 0.932 save percentage. Between the Buccaneers and Capitols in the 2019-20 season, Stoever has appeared in 14 games with a 5-5-0-2 record, 0.911 (T-4th USHL) and 3.10 GAA (11th USHL).
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News