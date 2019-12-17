2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 12

Berard was pivotal in the NTDP's pair of wins last week with both three- (1-2-3) and four-point (2-2-4) games to bring his team within a point of first place in the USHL at the Holiday Break. The Providence College commit now has five multi-point games this season and his 18 points, seven goals and 11 assists through 13 games are all USHL career highs after finishing last season with 12 points, five goals and seven assists in 27 games. The East Greenwich, R.I. native was part of a Team USA roster that finished first at the Five Nations Tournament last month and has already raised his 2020 NHL Draft stock from a C rating to a B according to NHL Central Scouting's latest rankings. A B-rated skater projects a 2nd or 3rd round selection at the NHL Draft. Berard currently leads the NTDP in points and is tied for both the goal and assist high marks. The 17-year-old forward has registered at least one point in 10 of his 13 games this season.