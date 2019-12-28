December 27, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Madison Capitols: 6-19-1-0, 13 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-14-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
USHL HOCKEY IS BACK!— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Rhett Pitlick gets the first goal after the holiday break for the @MuskegonJacks! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/LDLKaWzJxb
Three unanswered for @MadCapsHockey to take the road lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/QV78sSHZZs— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Nice passing from @RidertownUSA and Cedar Rapids strikes first at home! #WhosNext | @grant_silianoff pic.twitter.com/cTq706AtwK— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
That power play one-timer by @BantleCarson > pic.twitter.com/E8WIdA2sqs— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) December 28, 2019
Hitting the post juuuuust before this shot, but @ryan44kirwan kept at it to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/xtZgmaV8eU— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) December 28, 2019
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 11-13-1-0, 23 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 18-4-1-0, 37 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
With just :16 seconds left in the second, @rgaber_21 gets his 16th of the year to tie the game for the @fightingsaints! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/q1WLTcTH1y— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
A third period snipe puts @RidertownUSA back on top! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/pXEs4DCNjc— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Waterloo Black Hawks: 19-5-1-0, 39 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 12-11-1-2, 27 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
DM: @C_rowe00 said no no, spectacular save to keep the game scoreless with 15 left to play! #BucsHockey #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/64hisGoYGl— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 28, 2019
A power play goal for @BlckHawksHockey and they double their lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/vz4d9wDHPH— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
DM: @noahellis63 slaps one in at 6:07 in the 3rd to give the Bucs some life! @USHL #BucsHockey #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/GL6V16PcFw— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 28, 2019
DM: @MasonNevers nets a beautiful goal in with 9 minutes left to go in the 3rd period! Bucs trail 3-2. Do you smell a comeback?! @USHL #BucsHockey #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/Pi4RELKvOn— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 28, 2019
On tonight’s @catchdesmoines Postgame Recap:— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 28, 2019
-Check out highlights from the 5-3 loss to @BlckHawksHockey
-Hear from @noahellis63 who scored and @alaf_14 who netted a pair of assists in the loss #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/KsKYrPZ9Kw
Lincoln Stars: 12-10-1-2, 27 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Fargo Force: 13-7-2-1, 29 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
.@kadenbohlsen12 picks up where he left off before the break and buries the opening goal for the @FargoForce! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Trkgqf4usT— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Right off the face-off, the @LincolnStars get back to within one! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/v7OI6PxRoY— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Deja Vu?— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Jordan Power ties the game for the @LincolnStars in the last minute with another snipe from a face-off win! Off to OT we go! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/SnVXj5kRgo
"It's knuckle-puck time!"— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) December 28, 2019
-@7jordanpower pic.twitter.com/Sd7AmhBR90
Matt Miller wins it for the @LincolnStars with a NASTY OT goal!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/RcquYwZ7rc— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
.@_MattMiller__ WITH THE GOAL OF THE YEAR IN OVERTIME TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/bxIFRPjUb2— Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) December 28, 2019
Omaha Lancers: 10-9-5-0, 26 pts. (6th Western Conference)
Sioux Falls Stampede: 9-12-3-0, 21 pts. (8th Western Conference)
Will Dineen scores! #BeHerd pic.twitter.com/R4qAUcITuq— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 28, 2019
Tri-City Storm: 11-12-2-2, 26 pts. (5th Western Conference)
Sioux City Musketeers: 9-12-4-0, 22 pts. (7th Western Conference)
That goal just 31 seconds in gave the Musketeers a 1-0 lead! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/8Mb8UcRDco— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 28, 2019
Sam Stange’s got 2! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/9v9OEEjvnF— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 28, 2019
David Gucciardi’s first goal of the year! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/N3TEw53wgr— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 28, 2019
A wild 1st period which saw 7 total goals and an ice full of bears! Your @TriCityStorm begins the 2nd period with a 4-3 lead over @Musketeerhockey pic.twitter.com/KyeLYN6MbJ— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 28, 2019
It's been a wild one in Tri-City so far and @Musketeerhockey ties it up again! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/xyyX5UkieA— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Here’s the goal by Kirklan Irey that tied it up at 4! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/gZB9HagkDz— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 28, 2019
Things settled down a bit in the 2nd with @Musketeerhockey scoring the lone goal of the period on your @TriCityStorm. All knotted up at 4 going into the 3rd! pic.twitter.com/e3a5dMJPV6— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 28, 2019
The @TriCityStorm with two quick tallies and they grab a two-goal lead in the third! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/IqU4giG116— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Storm win! A 3 goal @TriCityStorm period leads to a 7-4 victory over the @Musketeerhockey! pic.twitter.com/AT3x0U6Lft— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 28, 2019
Oh my Mark Estapa! His 1st career USHL is pure filth... @Buccigross #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/UuglwGnGeW— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 28, 2019
First night back after the break and what a fun one it was! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Y2v7JfNELW— USHL (@USHL) December 28, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
