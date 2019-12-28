skip navigation

December 27, 2019 Game Highlights

12/28/2019, 1:00pm CST
By USHL

The USHL Is Back!


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Madison Capitols defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 3-1

Madison Capitols: 6-19-1-0, 13 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 9-14-2-0, 20 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 6-5

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 11-13-1-0, 23 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 18-4-1-0, 37 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 5-3

Waterloo Black Hawks: 19-5-1-0, 39 pts. (1st Western Conference)

Des Moines Buccaneers: 12-11-1-2, 27 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)

Lincoln Stars defeat Fargo Force, 5-4 (Overtime)

Lincoln Stars: 12-10-1-2, 27 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)

Fargo Force: 13-7-2-1, 29 pts. (2nd Western Conference)

Omaha Lancers defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-1

Omaha Lancers: 10-9-5-0, 26 pts. (6th Western Conference) 

Sioux Falls Stampede: 9-12-3-0, 21 pts. (8th Western Conference) 

Tri-City Storm defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 7-4

Tri-City Storm: 11-12-2-2, 26 pts. (5th Western Conference) 

Sioux City Musketeers: 9-12-4-0, 22 pts. (7th Western Conference)

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

