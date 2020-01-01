World Junior Championship Preliminary Round Review

Box Score

USHL alumni had a big hand in a thrilling 4-3 overtime Team USA win over Czech Republic to close out the American's preliminary round games as USHL alumni combined for five of the seven goals in the contest. Lincoln Stars & Tri-City Storm alumnus Shane Pinto opened the scoring early in the first with USA Hockey NTDP alumnus Oliver Wahlstrom picking up an assist. Later in the period, Czech Republic captain and former Fargo Force defenseman, equalized the score and then gave his team its first lead of the night with 1:44 to play in the first period. NTDP alumni Trevor Zegras and K'Andre Miller assisted on the equalizer early in the second period before former Waterloo Black Hawks forward Jack Drury potted the go-ahead goal with Zegras picking up his second assist in a five minute span. The Czech Republic team forced an overtime frame that produced a beautiful passing play between former NTDP teammates Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield as Caufield gave the Americans the win.

Statistics (USA):

Trevor Zegras - 2A

Cole Caufield - G

Jack Drury - G

Shane Pinto - G

K'Andre Miller - A

Alex Turcotte - A

Oliver Wahlstrom - A

Statistics (CZE):

Libor Zabransky - 2G