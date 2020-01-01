World Junior Championship Preliminary Round Review

The USHL is represented by 31 former players across eight different teams at the 2020 World Junior Classic. Check out what the league alumni were up to in the preliminary round and when you can watch them represent their country in the quarterfinals!
|Name
|Country
|USHL Team: Year(s)
|John Beecher
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
|Matej Blumel
|Czech Republic
|Waterloo Black Hawks: 2017-19
|Bobby Brink
|United States
|Sioux City Musketeers: 2017-19
|Cole Caufield
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
|Jack Drury
|United States
|Waterloo Black Hawks: 2016-18
|Ty Emberson
|United States
|NTDP: 2016-18
|Parker Ford
|United States
|Sioux City Musketeers: 2017-19
|Tamirlan Gaitamirov
|Kazakhstan
|Fargo Force: 2018-19 / Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks and Des Moines Buccaneers: 2019-20
|Curtis Hall
|United States
|Youngstown Phantoms: 2016-18
|Samuel Hlavaj
|Slovakia
|Lincoln Stars: 2018-19
|Jordan Harris
|United States
|Youngstown Phantoms: 2017-18
|Zac Jones
|United States
|Tri-City Storm: 2018-19
|Spencer Knight
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
|Matias Maccelli
|Finland
|Dubuque Fighting Saints: 2017-19
|Philipp Mass
|Germany
|Central Illinois Flying Aces: 2018-19
|Mitch Miller
|United States
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 2017-19 / Tri-City Storm: 2019-20
|Ondrej Pavel
|Czech Republic
|Fargo Force: 2018-20
|Matej Pekar
|Czech Republic
|Muskegon Lumberjacks: 2017-18
|Shane Pinto
|United States
|Lincoln Stars & Tri-City Storm: 2018-19
|Jacob Pivonka
|United States
|NTDP: 2016-18
|Erik Portillo
|Sweden
|Dubuque Fighting Saints: 2019-20
|Sampo Ranta
|Finland
|Sioux City Musketeers: 2016-18
|Mattias Samuelsson
|United States
|NTDP: 2016-18
|Isaiah Saville
|United States
|Tri-City Storm: 2018-19
|Akira Schmid
|Switzerland
|Omaha Lancers: 2018-20
|Spencer Stastney
|United States
|NTDP: 2016-18
|Alex Turcotte
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|United States
|NTDP: 2016-18
|Cam York
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
|Libor Zabransky
|Czech Republic
|Fargo Force: 2018-19
|Trevor Zegras
|United States
|NTDP: 2017-19
Waterloo Black Hawks alumnus Matej Blumel scored a go-ahead, third period goal for the Czech Republic, his first of the tournament.
Statistics (CZE):
Matej Blumel - 1G
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars alumnus Shane Pinto opened the scoring for Team USA with a powerplay goal, his first of the tournament. He then struck for his second goal of the game, and tournament, when he tied the game at 4-4 with just 3:18 to play in regulation. He was named Player of the Game for Team USA.
Statistics (USA):
Shane Pinto - 2G, 1A
Bobby Brink - 1A
Zac Jones - 1A
Alex Turcotte - 1A
Oliver Wahlstrom - 1A
Trevor Zegras - 1A
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
USA Hockey NTDP alumnus Trevor Zegras was named USA Player of the Game with four assists in a 6-3 win over Germany. Lincoln Stars/Tri-City Storm alumnus Shane Pinto registered another three-point game (1-2-3) while USA Hockey NTDP alumnus Oliver Wahlstrom also recorded a multi-point game (1-1-2).
Statistics (USA):
Trevor Zegras - 4A
Shane Pinto - 1G, 2A
Oliver Wahlstrom - 1G, 1A
Bobby Brink - 1G
Curtis Hall - 1G
Jordan Harris - 1G
Zac Jones - 1G
K'Andre Miller - 1A
Jacob Pivonka - 1A
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Both Dubuque Fighting Saints alumnus Matias Maccelli and Sioux City Musketeers alumnus Sampo Ranta registered a pair of assists in a dominant 8-1 Finland win over Slovakia. Ranta picked up his first assist on Finland's second goal of the game and later assisted on a goal to make it 5-0. Maccelli's first helper came on his country's fourth goal and his second, and final, assist came later in the second period to make it a 7-1 game heading into the final 20 minutes.
Statistics (FIN):
Matias Maccelli - 2A
Sampo Ranta - 2A
Photo By: Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Waterloo Black Hawks alumnus Matej Pekar picked up a primary assist on the Czech Republic's first goal of the game to cut the Germany lead to 2-1. Team captain Libor Zabransky (Fargo Force) scored to bring the Czech Republic back within one with 7:30 to play in the third period but couldn't find the late equalizer.
Statistics (CZE):
Libor Zabransky - G
Matej Pekar - A
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Dubuque Fighting Saints alumnus Matias Maccelli scored for Finland in the first minute of the second period to make it 3-1 and would later add a primary assist on the final goal of the game to ensure the Finnish win.
Statistics (FIN):
Matias Maccelli - 1G, 1A
Photo By: Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images
USA Hockey NTDP alumni Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield combined for the assists on Team USA's first goal of the game before fellow NTDP alumnus Oliver Wahlstrom added an assist on a goal just six seconds later to make it 2-0. Zegras and Waterloo Black Hawks alumnus Jack Drury assisted on the third, and final, goal of the game just 80 seconds into the third period. NTDP alumnus Spencer Knight was named USA Player of the Game after a 25-save performance.
Statistics (USA):
Trevor Zegras - 2A
Cole Caufield - A
Jack Drury - A
Oliver Walhstrom - A
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Former Fargo Force, Lincoln Stars, Muskegon Lumberjacks and Des Moines Buccaneers defenseman Tamirlan Gaitamirov netted an assist on the final goal of the game in Kazakhstan's 6-2 loss to Sweden.
Statistics (KAZ):
Tamirlan Gaitamirov - A
USHL alumni had a big hand in a thrilling 4-3 overtime Team USA win over Czech Republic to close out the American's preliminary round games as USHL alumni combined for five of the seven goals in the contest. Lincoln Stars & Tri-City Storm alumnus Shane Pinto opened the scoring early in the first with USA Hockey NTDP alumnus Oliver Wahlstrom picking up an assist. Later in the period, Czech Republic captain and former Fargo Force defenseman, equalized the score and then gave his team its first lead of the night with 1:44 to play in the first period. NTDP alumni Trevor Zegras and K'Andre Miller assisted on the equalizer early in the second period before former Waterloo Black Hawks forward Jack Drury potted the go-ahead goal with Zegras picking up his second assist in a five minute span. The Czech Republic team forced an overtime frame that produced a beautiful passing play between former NTDP teammates Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield as Caufield gave the Americans the win.
Statistics (USA):
Trevor Zegras - 2A
Cole Caufield - G
Jack Drury - G
Shane Pinto - G
K'Andre Miller - A
Alex Turcotte - A
Oliver Wahlstrom - A
Statistics (CZE):
Libor Zabransky - 2G
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Germany defenseman and former Central Illinois Flying Aces player Philipp Mass was the lone USHL alumni in the contest and found himself on the scoresheet with an assist on the lone Germany goal of the game.
Statistics (GER):
Philipp Mass - A
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Czech captain Libor Zabransky struck for a goal in the middle frame just 14 seconds after Canada opened a three-goal lead.
Statistics (CZE):
Libor Zabransky - G
Photo By: Andrea Cardin / HHOF-IIHF Images
Germany vs. Kazakhstan | January 2
Kazakhstan vs. Germany | January 4
Germany vs. Kazakhstan | January 5
Switzerland vs. Russia | January 2
Canada vs. Slovakia | January 2
USA vs. Finland | January 2
Sweden vs. Czech Republic | January 2
Both games to be played January 4
Both games to be played January 5
