December 28, 2019 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Muskegon: 10-14-2-0, 22 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)
Madison: 6-20-1-0, 13 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Dubuque: 19-4-1-0, 39 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Cedar Rapids: 11-14-1-0, 23 pts. (6th Eastern Conference)
Tell us if you have heard this one before 'What a beautiful goal by the Jackson Twins'— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
...well, they did it again. @fightingsaints | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/jBAHXizQg5
Chicago: 20-4-1-0, 41 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Youngstown: 11-11-4-0, 26 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
WARNING: Do not try this move without parental supervision https://t.co/dt0j520fEI pic.twitter.com/aw4e7UETIU— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Welcome to Chicago, @ColtonHuard_77 https://t.co/qeml9AxNEu pic.twitter.com/rO6gOj4mW7— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Goals-a-plenty in the first in Chicago! Sam Colangelo adds another for the @ChicagoSteel!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/lyPhxM8tMa— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
“Don’t mind me, just gonna tuck this in, thank you” https://t.co/CaniyTIeK9 pic.twitter.com/p20WoqlTsk— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Silky smooth Sam https://t.co/NndaZvEJjq pic.twitter.com/SraS6SAmXw— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Sniper-wolfe Fontaine https://t.co/I3BMhO7cfZ pic.twitter.com/GbGIaVNzAp— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Lincoln: 13-10-1-2, 29 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)
Fargo: 13-8-2-1, 29 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)
Nice play off the rush and the @LincolnStars have tied the game in Fargo! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/h45xN0nTGH— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
Tri-City: 12-12-2-2, 28 pts. (4th Western Conference)
Sioux City: 9-12-4-1, 23 pts. (7th Western Conference)
Viktor Masilevich ties it up at 1! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/C3X0WaNOAo— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 29, 2019
Jaden Grant gives the Musketeers a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the year and his USHL career! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/guUQ8x1KTm— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 29, 2019
Sam Stange brings it back to within 1! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/cPprs3mb1I— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 29, 2019
Within 1! Robby Newton’s first goal as a Musketeer! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/niP5Nk1jZh— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 29, 2019
Krenzen with 0.8 seconds left! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/OBm0HcGjAG— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) December 29, 2019
Omaha: 11-9-5-0, 27 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)
Sioux Falls: 9-13-3-0, 21 (8th Western Conference)
Chase Foley has the Herd on the board!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/7Ku28ViHUc— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 29, 2019
Alexander Campbell with a nasty behind the back feed to @91Mitton who extends the @OmahaLancers lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/pH2vFHwwpp— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
Timo Bakos has the deficit cut to two.#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/3Mq5fsTg5J— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) December 29, 2019
Waterloo: 20-5-1-0, 41 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Des Moines: 12-12-1-2, 27 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)
DM: @noahellis63 slaps one in to give the Bucs a goal! Game tied 1-1 with 9 minutes left to play in the 1st! @USHL #BucsHockey #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/HOhvcigXWH— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 29, 2019
Beautiful pass from Ryan Drkulec, Patrick Guzzo with the finish and @BlckHawksHockey are up by two! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/HHJmhS21tV— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
DM: @kristof_papp21 scores his first Buccaneer goal with a little under 9 minutes into the 2nd period! Bucs trail 3-2! @USHL #BucsHockey #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/WL25VG5ViU— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) December 29, 2019
Another one for @BlckHawksHockey as they add to the lead on home ice! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/zJlZzOr6nh— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
It's the last Saturday of 2019 so we might as well go out with a bang right!? #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/9cZzmGgody— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Home Game Highlights