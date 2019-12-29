skip navigation

December 28, 2019 Game Highlights

12/29/2019, 12:15pm CST
By USHL

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Madison Capitols, 5-3

Box Score

Muskegon: 10-14-2-0, 22 pts. (7th Eastern Conference)

Madison: 6-20-1-0, 13 pts. (8th Eastern Conference) 

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 3-2

Box Score

Dubuque: 19-4-1-0, 39 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

Cedar Rapids: 11-14-1-0, 23 pts. (6th Eastern Conference) 

Chicago Steel defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 9-5

Box Score

Chicago: 20-4-1-0, 41 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)

Youngstown: 11-11-4-0, 26 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference) 

Lincoln Stars defeat Fargo Force, 5-2

Box Score

Lincoln: 13-10-1-2, 29 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference) 

Fargo: 13-8-2-1, 29 pts. (T-2nd Western Conference)

Tri-CIty Storm defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 6-5 (Shootout)

Box Score

Tri-City: 12-12-2-2, 28 pts. (4th Western Conference) 

Sioux City: 9-12-4-1, 23 pts. (7th Western Conference) 

Omaha Lancers defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-2

Box Score

Omaha: 11-9-5-0, 27 pts. (T-5th Western Conference) 

Sioux Falls: 9-13-3-0, 21 (8th Western Conference) 

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 6-2

Box Score

Waterloo: 20-5-1-0, 41 pts. (1st Western Conference) 

Des Moines: 12-12-1-2, 27 pts. (T-5th Western Conference) 

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

