2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 14

Knies had a huge weekend for the Storm, picking up a pair of three-point games as the Storm got the best of both sides of a home-and-home with the Sioux City Musketeers. On Friday night, Knies scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in a wild seven-goal first period. Knies later assisted on a third period goal, which gave his team insurance in a 7-4 win. The next night, Knies opened the scoring in the first period, picked up a powerplay assist to open the second period and added another assist later in the middle frame to help propel his team to a thrilling 6-5 shootout win. This season, the University of Minnesota commit has 21 points (7-14-21) in 24 games for the Storm. His 14 assists leads the team while his 21 points is tied for second on the Storm. Friday night’s three-point performance set a new USHL career-high for points in a game (he had two points in five games this season), which was tied the following evening. His two-goal Friday night was the second time the Phoenix, Ari. native has registered multiple goals in a game this season. Knies was named to the U.S. Junior Select Team for the World Junior A Challenge earlier this season and came home with the bronze.