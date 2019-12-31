2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 14

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 14 of the 2019-20 season. Tri-City forward Matthew Knies and Omaha Lancers Zach Plucinski (defenseman) and Kyle McClellan (goaltender) all eaned their first weekly honors of their USHL careers. Knies posted three goals and three assists in a pair of games while amassing a plus-six rating. Plucinski notched three points (2-1-3) and a plus-four rating in a pair of games while McClellan earned a win in his lone appearance by turning aside all but one shot he faced.
Knies had a huge weekend for the Storm, picking up a pair of three-point games as the Storm got the best of both sides of a home-and-home with the Sioux City Musketeers. On Friday night, Knies scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in a wild seven-goal first period. Knies later assisted on a third period goal, which gave his team insurance in a 7-4 win. The next night, Knies opened the scoring in the first period, picked up a powerplay assist to open the second period and added another assist later in the middle frame to help propel his team to a thrilling 6-5 shootout win. This season, the University of Minnesota commit has 21 points (7-14-21) in 24 games for the Storm. His 14 assists leads the team while his 21 points is tied for second on the Storm. Friday night’s three-point performance set a new USHL career-high for points in a game (he had two points in five games this season), which was tied the following evening. His two-goal Friday night was the second time the Phoenix, Ari. native has registered multiple goals in a game this season. Knies was named to the U.S. Junior Select Team for the World Junior A Challenge earlier this season and came home with the bronze.
Plucinski scored a goal in each of the Lancers’ road wins over the Sioux Falls Stampede over the weekend, including a two-point performance on Friday night. The Eagle River, Alaska native gave Omaha a 2-0 lead in the second period of a 4-1 Friday night win before adding an assist on the next goal of the game. The next night, Plucinski lit the lamp early in the third period to give his team the lead for good in a 4-2 win. The defenseman has 11 points (4-7-11) in 24 games this season, which puts him among five total Omaha defensemen with 10-or-more points this season.
McClellan and the Lancers were dominant on Friday night in a 4-1 win as the netminder turned aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced. The Mercyhurst University commit stopped all 15 shots he saw in the first 40 minutes but a third period Stampede goal was the lone blemish on McClellan’s sheet for the night. McClellan holds a 4-5-3-0 record through 13 appearances this season and sports a 2.78 goals against average and 0.903 save percentage, which are eighth and tied for sixth – respectively – among USHL goalies this season.
