Game Highlights December 29-31, 2019

01/01/2020, 10:00am CST
By USHL

USHL Ends Year With a Bang


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty

Chicago Steel defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 7-1 (Dec. 29)

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 7-5 (Dec. 29)

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 4-3 (Dec. 30)

Tri-City Storm defeat Lincoln Stars, 6-3 (Dec. 31)

Fargo Force defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 9-4 (Dec. 31)

Green Bay Gamblers defeat USA Hockey NTDP, 7-2 (Dec. 31)

Des Moines Buccaneers defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-1 (Dec. 31)

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Madison Capitols, 7-3 (Dec. 31)

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 4-2 (Dec. 31)

Omaha Lancers defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 6-4 (Dec. 31)

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

