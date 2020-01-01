Game Highlights December 29-31, 2019

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty
Beautiful passing and Sam Colangelo puts the @ChicagoSteel up at home! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/GEfwQm5lJb— USHL (@USHL) December 29, 2019
Ruikka matches his total from last year with his fourth marker of the season! https://t.co/hyKwNQ8EH3 pic.twitter.com/xHpppGM7zt— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Gunnar gets the goal, Colangelo gets the assist. @GoNUmhockey if you need nicknames for your future forwards, feel free to check our timeline! https://t.co/uf2RouGQaR pic.twitter.com/z99Wuk3r2c— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
Just taaaaaap it in https://t.co/lZBMjCVSaE pic.twitter.com/PRviW33QfR— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
We’re gonna need a bigger boat... https://t.co/f1xeL15YtJ pic.twitter.com/092PIx98Ip— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
A laser from Middy https://t.co/AYxk4PKaOu pic.twitter.com/KrRgsXTp3w— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) December 29, 2019
This game has been nuts and we aren't done yet! #WhosNext https://t.co/GcKXsUSRDn— USHL (@USHL) December 30, 2019
The last weekend games of 2019 see the @ChicagoSteel and @USAHockeyNTDP U17s take home victories! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/IVRs5xY5re— USHL (@USHL) December 30, 2019
.@GamblersHockey on the board first with a bar-in snipe in the lone game of the evening! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/dOO5w0xRl8— USHL (@USHL) December 31, 2019
The @USAHockeyNTDP picks up their 12th straight USHL win with a 4-3 victory over @GamblersHockey in the only game this evening. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/zlUoZAnN4U— USHL (@USHL) December 31, 2019
The @TriCityStorm pull ahead early in the third at home! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/gVt8B1oqkF— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
Storm win! A 6-3 victory over Lincoln. Here are the highlights of the 3rd! Thank you fans and have a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/VmwcoO9SCj— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 1, 2020
Silky smooth feed leads to a three-goal @FargoForce lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/eDjj2LOQlt— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
GOALLLLL! Jakub Lewandowski with the tip to put it in the net.#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/PjZStCMjbK— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 1, 2020
ICYMI, here's Strada's between the legs finish! @JoeyStrada @USHL pic.twitter.com/vfnyblXJ6w— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 1, 2020
Nice setup from @BlckHawksHockey to double their lead! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/puMBpAwRHv— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
If you're going to score your first USHL goal, might as well make a pretty one... to tie the game... against the west-leading Black Hawks...— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
Congrats, Jan Stibingr#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Pq1sLO9Y3f
The resilient @BlckHawksHockey get their lead back with some bar-down music! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/HH8UtCAyaY— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
Teamwork makes the dreamwork...— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
...but a 2-on-0 does not hurt either! @MuskegonJacks tie things up in the second. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/qkoNSisZUc
Viktor Masilevich gets us started at 1-0! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/QJiOL7YSRI— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 1, 2020
Robby Newton with his 2nd as a Musketeer and 2nd of the game! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/BOvhyLpWLk— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 1, 2020
The @OmahaLancers jump ahead on the road! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/txMmcL7EN1— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
Joel Maatta finishes it off we’re tied at 3! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/xhWWTEUQo3— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 1, 2020
Sam Stange makes it within 1! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/sxiQ7BBF81— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 1, 2020
See ya next year! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/j60tzNmITt— USHL (@USHL) January 1, 2020
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Home Game Highlights