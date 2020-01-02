January 2, 2020 Game Highlights

Photo By: Rebekah Bing
Chicago Steel: 22-4-1-0, 45 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 12-12-1-3, 28 pts. (4th Eastern Conference)
The calm before the storm! #WhosNext | #FrostyCup pic.twitter.com/Pc1Zk7iI0Q— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
Noah Ganske (@NoahGanske) puts @GamblersHockey ahead at the Frosty Cup! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/zOQVvyrduM— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
No one man should have all that (Owen) Power https://t.co/3E8xuP9t36 pic.twitter.com/OtqlWSR2pv— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
Johnny Rockets puts the Steel in front https://t.co/rBNelFKDmB pic.twitter.com/BJAIvM3BDR— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
Brendan LOVES this spot https://t.co/FIl48zFh7U pic.twitter.com/TI5nKwWivs— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
‘Nato Nation https://t.co/hQVX5ZsLP4 pic.twitter.com/StwW592NUq— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine with the generous helper on Coronato’s second of the evening! https://t.co/LGPb8rKCVH pic.twitter.com/WzAQgFKDFn— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
*Resists urge to make a triple deke joke* https://t.co/MBg3A7R6IY pic.twitter.com/QcscbbpfTo— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
Dangle City is now located in Frisco, Texas https://t.co/CAZ81QgA3S pic.twitter.com/2tk2XKUqCE— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
The @ChicagoSteel take the first meeting in the USHL Frosty Cup with a 7-1 win over @GamblersHockey! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/MnGQlNhca4— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
