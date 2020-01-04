January 3, 2020 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Chicago Steel: 23-4-1-0, 47 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)
Green Bay Gamblers: 12-13-1-3, 28 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
Your 2020 USHL Frosty Cup team photos! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/I7sTnSA7ZV— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
#FrostyCup | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/tDYi2aAvmz— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
DOANERRRRRRR https://t.co/efqdOpk5GO pic.twitter.com/L65OdUWO9w— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
I guess you could say he was in all Colange- ALONE https://t.co/uroFsjDEoR pic.twitter.com/w5CCX69VGX— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
The Cali kid reaches the 30-point plateau (15G, 15A) with this goal! https://t.co/c6DgLVjFRp pic.twitter.com/gRz2pIv9DB— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 3, 2020
.@GamblersHockey cuts into the Chicago lead. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/40ipV9R1Au— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
20 minutes down in Dallas!— USHL (@USHL) January 3, 2020
CHI: 3 GB: 1@ChicagoSteel | @GamblersHockey pic.twitter.com/uVFODHKLYj
.@Chris_Treft caught up with @scolangelo16 after the first period of the Frosty Cup. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/sJ3JJae8ld— USHL (@USHL) January 4, 2020
Super Sam strikes again! https://t.co/y4mGnRlWSz pic.twitter.com/jocbaUyeP1— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 4, 2020
Matt Coronato now has 3 goals in his last 2 games https://t.co/xmwKszlUz2 pic.twitter.com/xtY9K8f4Sy— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 4, 2020
The @ChicagoSteel tack on a couple more in the second and take a four-goal lead to the third.— USHL (@USHL) January 4, 2020
CHI: 5 GB: 1 #FrostyCup | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/CDLXHLYHBL
And @MattCoronato after the second! The forward has three goals in two games at the Frosty Cup. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ARUVBXEyQU— USHL (@USHL) January 4, 2020
Fontaine with goal number 1️⃣6️⃣ https://t.co/UXSBeedUPV pic.twitter.com/f4LHbNKBGs— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) January 4, 2020
The Inaugural Frosty Cup goes to the @chicagosteel! #FrostyCup | #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/iORiFpIYr2— USHL (@USHL) January 4, 2020
When you get a Hat Trick at the Frosty Cup ya know you’re going to get picked for the post-game interview.— USHL (@USHL) January 4, 2020
Hear from @scolangelo16 after his three-goal performance at the Cotton Bowl! pic.twitter.com/RPezujKdeU
Youngstown Phantoms: 12-13-4-0, 28 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)
Madison Capitols: 6-21-2-0, 14 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 12-15-1-0, 25 pts. (T-6th Eastern Conference)
Muskegon Lumberjacks: 11-14-3-0, 25 pts. (T-6th Eastern Conference)
Tri-City Storm: 14-12-2-2, 32 pts. (2nd Western Conference)
Des Moines Buccaneers: 13-13-1-2, 29 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)
DM: @MasonNevers follow's through with a rebound shot to give the Bucs some life! Bucs trail 3-1 with 10 minutes left in the final period! @USHL #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/FLHp0ICspT— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 4, 2020
Waterloo Black Hawks: 22-5-1-0, 45 pts. (1st Western Conference)
Dubuque Fighting Saints: 19-6-1-0, 39 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)
Omaha Lancers: 13-9-5-0, 31 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)
Lincoln Stars: 13-12-1-2, 29 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)
Sioux Falls Stampede: 10-14-3-0, 23 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)
USA Hockey NTDP: 21-9-0-0, 42 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)
Westcott has the Herd on the board first!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/HdihQLBlXE— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 4, 2020
Brenden Olson with the backhand to take the lead!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/ECLY5JGOk3— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 4, 2020
GOALLLLLLLLL! pic.twitter.com/CzmLgvuczi— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 4, 2020
✔️ First @USHL goal for Sebastian Miedema!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/GFmWf1ZaY1— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 4, 2020
How about that!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/aOrPKVCOEQ— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 4, 2020
Tag(s): Game Highlights