January 3, 2020 Game Highlights

01/04/2020, 10:45am CST
By USHL

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Chicago Steel defeat Green Bay Gamblers, 7-2 (Frosty Cup)

Box Score

Chicago Steel: 23-4-1-0, 47 pts. (1st Eastern Conference)

Green Bay Gamblers: 12-13-1-3, 28 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference) 

Youngstown Phantoms defeat Madison Capitols, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Youngstown Phantoms: 12-13-4-0, 28 pts. (T-4th Eastern Conference)

Madison Capitols: 6-21-2-0, 14 pts. (8th Eastern Conference)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 4-3 (Overtime)

Box Score

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders: 12-15-1-0, 25 pts. (T-6th Eastern Conference)

Muskegon Lumberjacks: 11-14-3-0, 25 pts. (T-6th Eastern Conference)

Tri-City Storm defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 3-1

Box Score

Tri-City Storm: 14-12-2-2, 32 pts. (2nd Western Conference)

Des Moines Buccaneers: 13-13-1-2, 29 pts. (T-5th Western Conference) 

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 3-2

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks: 22-5-1-0, 45 pts. (1st Western Conference)

Dubuque Fighting Saints: 19-6-1-0, 39 pts. (3rd Eastern Conference)

Omaha Lancers defeat Lincoln Stars, 4-2

Box Score

Omaha Lancers: 13-9-5-0, 31 pts. (T-3rd Western Conference)

Lincoln Stars: 13-12-1-2, 29 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat USA Hockey NTDP, 7-3

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede: 10-14-3-0, 23 pts. (T-5th Western Conference)

USA Hockey NTDP: 21-9-0-0, 42 pts. (2nd Eastern Conference)

