January 4-5, 2020 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
DM: Hey @SportsCenter I think we have a top ten nominee here from @JoeyStrada...Bucs tie the game up 1-1 with 1:21 left to play in the 1st period! @USHL #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/LCVMsdHwAT— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 5, 2020
Short-side snipe from @colbyambrosio67 and the @TriCityStorm add a little insurance in the third!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/zpZv8va8KY— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
DM: @alaf_14 gets the apple as @timlovell18 scores a bullet goal to give the Bucs some life! Bucs trail 3-2 five minutes into the final period! @USHL #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/KupwH0entN— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 5, 2020
DM: @MasonNevers scores on a beautiful attempt as the Bucs are now tied 3-3 with 11 left to play! @USHL #ClimbAboard pic.twitter.com/AEz2l9A73E— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 5, 2020
It's all @MuskegonJacks tonight so far! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/3uRR83epeM— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
Here’s that goal by Nixon! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/EATiZqehgf— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 5, 2020
Krenzen ties us up at 2! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/syZLVn82Ob— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 5, 2020
Sam Antenucci finishes off a pass from Pasanen #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/OtlI8FKCyD— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 5, 2020
Some perfect passing from @sashapastujov12 and Chaz Lucius before @dylanduke25 taps it home. #USAvsSF pic.twitter.com/DH5eucAVne— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 5, 2020
Ryan Sullivan with the score for the lead!#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/9qn2zbzj78— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 5, 2020
What a great goal from [insert Jackson Twin]— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
Great start for the @fightingsaints on the road! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/yByjILx1hX
AAAAANNNNNDDDDD it's the other Jackson this time on a penalty shot. @fightingsaints can't be stopped this evening! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ek9jEZCH9z— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
.@BlckHawksHockey get one back on a nice shot from @Ryder__11! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/KwldyzG9Xx— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
A fun five-game Saturday night is all complete! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/EiuwifrB1j— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
Goals in four straight for @CRandklev6 and the @FargoForce strike first. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/EJrB7D8pC2— USHL (@USHL) January 5, 2020
The @FargoForce get the OT win thanks to Mason Salquist!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/yqbAzi9QUT— USHL (@USHL) January 6, 2020
Work hard and good things will come pic.twitter.com/X7WeMBBDOF— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) January 6, 2020
Jack Jensen shows off the hand-eye coordination as he bats the puck in out of mid-air to get the @OmahaLancers back to within one! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/juUNZ5Gm0q— USHL (@USHL) January 6, 2020
COMEBACK COMEPLETE.— USHL (@USHL) January 6, 2020
The @OmahaLancers net two goals with the goalie pulled and win the game in OT! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/5AHynf2ciD
Everyone gets a point tonight!— USHL (@USHL) January 6, 2020
Three games, three OT/SO thrillers!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/Bbadb3crH1
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
