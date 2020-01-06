skip navigation

January 4-5, 2020 Game Highlights

01/06/2020, 9:45am CST
By USHL

Saturday, January 4, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Tri-City Storm defeat Des Moines Buccaneers, 5-3

Box Score

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 8-4

Box Score

Sioux City Musketeers defeat Fargo Force, 4-3 (Shootout)

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat USA Hockey NTDP, 2-1

Box Score

Dubuque Fighting Saints defeat Waterloo Black Hawks, 8-2

Box Score

Sunday, January 5, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Fargo Force defeat Sioux City Musketeers, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Madison Capitols defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 3-2 (Shootout)

Box Score

Omaha Lancers defeat Lincoln Stars, 4-3 (Overtime)

Box Score

