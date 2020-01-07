2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 15

McClellan backed up his USHL Goalie of the Week award last week with a trio of wins and his second Goalie of the Week honor of his USHL career. The Mercyhurst University commit allowed just four goals in three games last week, stopping 56 shots along the way. McClellan started the week with a 27-save performance in a 6-4 win over the Sioux City Musketeers, coming on in relief of teammate Jakub Dobes and facing a 2-1 deficit just 6:08 into the game. A few nights later, McClellan turned aside 24 shots for a 4-2 win over the Lincoln Stars. McClellan again came on in a relief appearance on January 5, playing the back half of a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over the Stars. When McClellan entered Sunday's game, the Lancers trailed 3-1 with 30:23 to play in regulation. Omaha scored three unanswered goals, including the overtime winner, to cap off a perfect three-win week. McClellan is just the third goalie to win the weekly award multiple times this season (Logan Stein and Christian Stoever) and the first to win in back-to-back weeks. It was the third Goalie of the Week win for the Lancers, which leads the USHL this season. Dobes previously won the award in Week 9.