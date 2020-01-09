USHL Names Alumni of the Month for December

Milner, 29, has been the top goalie in the ECHL all season long. The Pittsburgh, Penn. native tops all ECHL goalies with a goals-against-average of 2.00 and five shutouts while touting a 11-1-2 record and 0.924 save percentage. Milner was just named to the 2020 ECHL All-Star team for the ECHL's South Division. The seventh-year pro has spent the majority of his professional career in the ECHL where he was named Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18, First Team All-Star in 2017-18 and has had a goals-against-average 2.95 or lower every season. The undrafted netminder also has appeared in 30 AHL games for Hershey, Iowa and Bridgeport. Back in 2008-09, Milner played one season in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound goalie went 20-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and 0.902 save percentage in 31 USHL games. Milner would go on to skate four seasons for Boston College winning the National Championship in 2010 and 2012 where he was also named NCAA Tournament MVP.