USHL Names Alumni of the Month for December

The USHL is proud to recognize standouts from the NHL, AHL, ECHL and NCAA who were developed in the USHL as the December Alumni of the Month: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (NHL), Iowa Wild forward Sam Anas (AHL), South Carolina Stingrays goalie Parker Milner (ECHL) and Northeastern University forward Tyler Madden (NCAA).
Connor, 23, is on pace for a career year with 41 points (21-20-41) in 43 games for the Winnipeg Jets. The Clinton Township, Mich. native leads the Jets in goals (21) and ranks second in points (41) this season. The former first round NHL draft pick by the Jets (17th overall in 2015) had an incredible month of December amassing 17 points (10-7-17) in 13 games. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward has accumulated 169 points (88-81-169) in 221 NHL games with the Jets. Connor posted 195 points (82-113-195) in 174 USHL games for the Youngstown Phantoms from 2012-2015. After his three full seasons in the USHL, Connor went on to play one year at the University of Michigan where he registered 71 points (35-36-71) in 38 games for the Wolverines.
Anas, 26, currently leads the Iowa Wild in assists (28) and points (37) in 36 AHL games this season. The Potomac, Md. native current sits in third in total points in the AHL. The undrafted forward has scored 164 points (61-103-164) in 232 AHL games all with the Iowa Wild. The 5-foot-8, 157-pound skater played two seasons in the USHL both with the Youngstown Phantoms from 2011-13. Anas earned 97 career USHL points (54-43-97) in 115 games with the Phantoms. Anas went on to have a successful four-year career at Quinnipiac University totaling 132 points (69-63-132) in 121 collegiate games.
Milner, 29, has been the top goalie in the ECHL all season long. The Pittsburgh, Penn. native tops all ECHL goalies with a goals-against-average of 2.00 and five shutouts while touting a 11-1-2 record and 0.924 save percentage. Milner was just named to the 2020 ECHL All-Star team for the ECHL's South Division. The seventh-year pro has spent the majority of his professional career in the ECHL where he was named Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18, First Team All-Star in 2017-18 and has had a goals-against-average 2.95 or lower every season. The undrafted netminder also has appeared in 30 AHL games for Hershey, Iowa and Bridgeport. Back in 2008-09, Milner played one season in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound goalie went 20-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and 0.902 save percentage in 31 USHL games. Milner would go on to skate four seasons for Boston College winning the National Championship in 2010 and 2012 where he was also named NCAA Tournament MVP.
Madden, 20, has already surpassed his freshman year point total of 28 with 29 points (15-14-29) just 20 games into his sophomore campaign. The Vancouver Canucks draft pick's (68th overall in 2018) 15 goals are tied for second in the nation. The son of former NHL forward John Madden leads the Northeastern Huskies in both goals and points this season. The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native played one season in the USHL in 2017-18 were he split time between the Central Illinois Flying Aces and Tri-City Storm. Madden notched 34 points (15-19-34) in 50 games combined between the two clubs before starting his collegiate career at Northeastern last season.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News