January 9-12 Game Highlights

01/13/2020, 9:00am CST
By USHL

January 9, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Green Bay Gamblers defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks, 3-1

Box Score

January 10, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty

USA Hockey NTDP defeat Youngstown Phantoms, 9-3

Box Score

Chicago Steel defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2-0

Box Score

Des Moines Buccaneers defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Lincoln Stars defeat Sioux Falls Stampede, 5-3

Box Score

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Madison Capitols, 2-1 (Overtime)

Box Score

Fargo Force defeat Omaha Lancers, 5-2

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Tri-City Storm, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

January 11, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Youngstown Phantoms defeat USA Hockey NTDP, 6-5 (Overtime)

Box Score

Des Moines Buccaneers defeat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 3-2 (Overtime)

Box Score

Chicago Steel defeat Dubuque Fighting Saints, 4-3

Box Score

Sioux Falls Stampede defeat Lincoln Stars, 5-3

Box Score

Muskegon Lumberjacks defeat Madison Capitols, 7-2

Box Score

Omaha Lancers defeat Fargo Force, 1-0

Box Score

Waterloo Black Hawks defeat Tri-City Storm, 3-2

Box Score

January 12, 2020


Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images

Sioux City Musketeers defeat Fargo Force, 5-1

Box Score

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

USHL.com

