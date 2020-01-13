January 9-12 Game Highlights

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Silky smooth on the 2-on-1 and the @MuskegonJacks draw first blood in Green Bay. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/tDGCMbdA1P— USHL (@USHL) January 10, 2020
Cam Thiesing with the absolute snipe gives @GamblersHockey the lead in the third with his second PPG of the game! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/urNntnrH3D— USHL (@USHL) January 10, 2020
Two goals in the third by @GamblersHockey propels them to a 3-1 victory over the @MuskegonJacks in the only game on the night! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/5secz0vfjy— USHL (@USHL) January 10, 2020
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty
.@jjanicke8 puts it home for Team USA's first of the game! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/8DxOdM2zK1— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 11, 2020
The @YtownPhantoms answer back with a goal from, you guessed it, Trevor Kuntar (@TrevorKuntar)! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ORCqy9TtV0— USHL (@USHL) January 11, 2020
Sean Behrens gets in on the action and it's 5-1! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/FVY2dSzI1i— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 11, 2020
.@jjanicke8 with his second of the night! #USAvsYNG pic.twitter.com/By0hxZPI3r— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 11, 2020
DM GOALLLL!! @mattchoups9 finds the net at 9:23 in the 3rd and puts the Bucs on the board! We are 2-1 CR #ClimbAboard @USHL pic.twitter.com/S7PMNKLCK4— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 11, 2020
DM @mikemance9 feeds one to @MasonNevers at 15:39 in the 3rd who ties us up at 2!! #ClimbAboard @USHL pic.twitter.com/22UMEQX5VC— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 11, 2020
Your 1st period highlights! pic.twitter.com/JHP6VZ1eA7— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 11, 2020
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Here's a look at the 1st goal of the year for @Benschoen19 pic.twitter.com/yMH3dEsCHx— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 12, 2020
Fifth of the year from @felks_90 was a laser! pic.twitter.com/bV93fZ3RjK— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 12, 2020
An incredible comeback by the @YtownPhantoms as they climb back from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game with the goalie pulled late in regulation! Off to OT we go! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/LhtzeQIVqN— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
COMEBACK COMPLETE! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/e3gAFtOpxP— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Merkulov's goal that started the comeback pic.twitter.com/lHNDcbkjFs— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 12, 2020
Kuntar's goal that brought it to within one pic.twitter.com/HPaob01lsf— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 12, 2020
DM @Benito_Posa is making his presence known in Cedar Rapids with a GOAL at 16:09 in the 1st! We are 1-0 Bucs!! #ClimbAboard @USHL pic.twitter.com/3F3XbztDxM— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) January 12, 2020
Nikolai Mayorov signals for the teddy bears! #LetsRide #teddybeartoss assist by @Sassonboy123 #ushl pic.twitter.com/HPMkLcU2JT— CR RoughRiders (@RidertownUSA) January 12, 2020
Zach Farmouth gets the second goal of the game...great passing play from @jack_millar55 and @grant_silianoff— CR RoughRiders (@RidertownUSA) January 12, 2020
Tied at 2. pic.twitter.com/J1ilJ8mQ6p
Deja Vu? Benito Posa's (@Benito_Posa) first two games with @bucshockey:— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
1/10 - GWG in OT
1/11 - GWG in OT
...Now that's a way to make an impression on your new team! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/dVHNriuUN5
Pretty play shorthanded from the @ChicagoSteel as Sean Farrell finds @mattydsp28 who ties the game at one in Dubuque! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/oqDB4esOiN— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Draw the penalty, score the goal! It's that simple for Matthew Kopperud. pic.twitter.com/aQU5wsZsEa— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) January 12, 2020
The @fightingsaints retake the lead!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/ZHYiPMtjJE— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Down by a goal late, the @ChicagoSteel tie the game with the goalie pulled and then score the game-winner with 8.9 seconds to go en route to their 11th straight win! WOW#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/PSaF3E2iul— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Say what?! Another POWER PLAY GOALLL!— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 12, 2020
Tie game from a beautiful Westcott score. pic.twitter.com/SK1Fzp382i
The @sfstampede net three unanswered goals, all on the PP, to take their first lead of the night in Lincoln! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/NRgCV8Qspg— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Things are cookin' in the Ice Box! Stampede score again in less than 20 seconds to extend lead 4-2.#BeHerd pic.twitter.com/f0WqZ9oa4j— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) January 12, 2020
ICYMI: @JAmucitelli42 made what could be the save of year last night for the @LincolnStars! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/uYjN7tDTHC— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Nice play for the @OmahaLancers as @bsilver23 bats the puck in to give the home side the opening tally! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/YJVwGMBTsp— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
A feeling out process for much of the 1st until Waterloo struck. Your @TriCityStorm heads to the 2nd period down 1-0. pic.twitter.com/dfQDR0PhlK— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 12, 2020
Two goals, one a piece during the 2nd period. Your @TriCityStorm will once again head into the period down one. Here are the highlights of the 2nd... pic.twitter.com/2mag4VAkct— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 12, 2020
Chase McLane falling down bats the puck out of mid-air for the marvelous goals that gets the @TriCityStorm back to within one!#WhosNext pic.twitter.com/H3qAtQ2kUD— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
What a Saturday night of hockey! How did your squad do this evening!? #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/WIZviaewb5— USHL (@USHL) January 12, 2020
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Ian Malcolmson connects with Sam Stange for the shorty! 3-1 Sioux City #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/lcqN1LZD9E— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 12, 2020
Nolan Krenzen ties it up at 1 in the 3rd! #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/WlDNTvRRC0— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) January 12, 2020
The only game on the schedule this evening saw @Musketeerhockey defeat the @FargoForce by the score of 5-1! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/HU9PkvV8Ez— USHL (@USHL) January 13, 2020
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
