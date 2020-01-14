2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 16

Gushchin was awarded his second USHL Forward of the Week honor this season after registering six points (2-4-6) in a three-game stretch. The first award came in Week 6 for Gushchin. The Russian forward recorded a point in all three of his games last week to stretch his current point streak (3-6-9). Gushchin kicked off the week with an assist on Muskegon's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers. He then played a big part in a bounce-back, 2-1 overtime win over the Madison Capitols, assisting on both of his team's goals. The 2020 NHL Draft hopeful first assisted on a game-tying goal six minutes into the third period before adding a secondary assist on the overtime winner. The next night, Gushchin tallied twice and added another assist for a three-point night (2-1-3) in a 7-2 win over the Capitols. The multi-point games against Madison gave Gushchin eight such games this season as he now has at least one point in 14 of the 25 games this season. The forward was previously listed as a B-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in both the Preliminary List and Updated List this season.