2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 16

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 16 of the 2019-20 season. Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Danil Gushchin won Forward of the Week for the second time this season while Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Chase Foley and Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender James Durham each picked up their first Defenseman and Goalie of the Week honors, respectively. The USHL is America's only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Gushchin was awarded his second USHL Forward of the Week honor this season after registering six points (2-4-6) in a three-game stretch. The first award came in Week 6 for Gushchin. The Russian forward recorded a point in all three of his games last week to stretch his current point streak (3-6-9). Gushchin kicked off the week with an assist on Muskegon's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers. He then played a big part in a bounce-back, 2-1 overtime win over the Madison Capitols, assisting on both of his team's goals. The 2020 NHL Draft hopeful first assisted on a game-tying goal six minutes into the third period before adding a secondary assist on the overtime winner. The next night, Gushchin tallied twice and added another assist for a three-point night (2-1-3) in a 7-2 win over the Capitols. The multi-point games against Madison gave Gushchin eight such games this season as he now has at least one point in 14 of the 25 games this season. The forward was previously listed as a B-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in both the Preliminary List and Updated List this season.
Foley earned his first USHL Defenseman of the Week award after collecting five assists in two games last week. The Colorado College commit recorded an assist six minutes into the third period to cut the Lincoln Stars lead to 4-3, but the Stampede would eventually fall 5-3 to the Stars. The next night, Sioux Falls was on the better side of a 5-3 result thanks in large part to a four-assist night from Foley, a new USHL career high for the 91-game league veteran. Foley has already surpassed last season's career highs in assists (13) and points (14) set through 61 games with the Central Illinois Flying Aces as the Mendota Heights, Minn. native has 17 points and 16 assists through 30 games this season.
Durham captured USHL Goalie of the Week after backing Des Moines to a weekend sweep of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in a home-and-home matchup. The Brown University commit was pivotal in a 3-2 overtime win in front of the Buccaneers home crowd, turning aside 41 of 43 shots he faced including 21 in the middle frame as Des Moines was outshot 43-20 in the game. The next night was much of the same as Durham turned aside 31 of 33 RoughRiders shots in another 3-2 overtime win. The Grand Rapids, Mich. native has a 3-0-0-0 record this season with a 1.62 goals against average and 0.954 save percentage. Durham is a 32-game USHL veteran over a three-season span with the Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints with an 11-6-2-4 record, 2.91 goals against average and 0.911 save percentage. This award was the second of his USHL career after earning the award last season.
