2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 17

Miller earned Defenseman of the Week honors after scoring a goal in all three of Tri-City’s games last week. The Sylvania, Ohio native started the week with a multi-point effort in a 4-3 road win over the Waterloo Black Hawks on Tuesday. Miller assisted on a go-ahead goal late in the second period before netting what would hold up as the eventual game winning goal just 2:15 into the third period. The University of North Dakota commit then added another pair of multi-point efforts in a weekend split in Ohio against the Youngstown Phantoms. In a 4-1 Friday night win, Miller factored in three of the four Tri-City goals, scoring just 95 seconds into the game and added a pair of assists in the second period. The following night, Miller again added a goal and an assist, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Phantoms as the Storm fell 5-3. Saturday night’s goal and assist pushed the defenseman to new USHL career highs in goals (5), assists (13) and points (18), all of which beat his season total through 48 games last campaign with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Miller has been the Storm’s best offensive defenseman and is currently tied for ninth in USHL defensive points (18) and assists (13) while his five goals is tied for eighth. Miller is NHL Draft eligible this season and was recently ranked 48th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The defenseman also represented Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge in each of the last two seasons and was named to Team Gomez at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game.