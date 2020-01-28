2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 18

For the second week in a row, Miller was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week. This time, the University of North Dakota commit registered four assists and a plus-five rating in a weekend sweep in front of the Viaero Center home crowd in Kearney, Neb. On Saturday night, Miller assisted on a go-ahead goal late in the second period before picking up a primary assist on Joey Cipollone’s eventual game-winning goal early in the third period of a 3-2 win over the Fargo Force. Twenty-four hours later, Miller picked up another pair of assists, this time helping his Tri-City Storm to a 5-2 win over the Omaha Lancers. The Sylvania, Ohio native is now on a six-game point streak (3-9-12) dating back to January 11, which features at least one assist in all six contests. The Storm are 4-2-0-0 in that stretch and are now second in the Western Conference with a 19-14-3-2 record (43 points). Within the streak, the last five of Miller’s games have been multi-point performances. Before the streak began, Miller had not recorded a multi-point game this season and had only three in 50 prior USHL contests in the last two seasons. Miller is now fourth in the USHL in defensive scoring with 22 points (5-17-22) in 34 games this season, which is fifth on the Storm among all skaters.