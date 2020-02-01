USHL Names Alumni of the Month for January

The USHL is proud to recognize standouts from the NHL, AHL, ECHL and NCAA who were developed in the USHL as the January Alumni of the Month: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (NHL), Iowa Wild forward Gerald Mayhew (AHL), Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy (ECHL) and Providence College forward Tyce Thompson (NCAA).
Matthews, 22, has established himself as an elite goal scorer in the NHL in his first four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the 2019-20 campaign so far, the San Ramon, Calif. native ranks third in the NHL in goals with 36 to go along with 60 points in 51 games. The first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has been named to the NHL All Star Game in every season of his career and was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has amassed 265 points (147-118-265) in 263 NHL games. Matthews played two seasons in the NHL with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2013-2015, where he registered 68 points (30-38-68) in 44 games.
Mayhew, 27, is on a torrid pace in the midst of a career year for the AHL's Iowa Wild. The third-year pro has already surpassed his previous career-high in goals (27) with an AHL-leading 31 goals through 39 games. The undrafted forward's 48 points (31-17-48) ranks third in AHL, just one point behind last Month's AHL Alumni of the Month and teammate, Sam Anas. The Wyandotte, Mich. native made his NHL debut this season, and collected two goals in seven games with Minnesota Wild. Mayhew played two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2011-13) and had 77 points (36-41-77) in 177 games in Ridertown. Mayew went on to play 150 games for Ferris State University and scored 119 points (52-67-119) for the Bulldogs.
Sheehy, 24, is dominating the ECHL in his rookie year of pro hockey. The Burnsville, Minn. native has notched an ECHL-high 58 points (21-37-58) in 39 games for the Allen Americans. The first-year pro has appeared in seven AHL games with the Iowa Wild, including two this season after five at the end of the 2018-19 season after completing his collegiate career. The undrafted forward played in parts of four seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks, USA Hockey NTDP and Youngstown Phantoms. Sheehy spent the majority of his time in the USHL with Waterloo, accumulating 92 points (37-55-92) in 114 games. Sheehy also had 12 points (2-10-12) in 13 games for the Phantoms and one game played with the NTDP. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound center dressed in 149 career games for the University of Minnesota after the USHL and engineered 149 points (56-93-149) and was named Captain of the Golden Gophers for his final two seasons.
Thompson, 20, is tied for second in NCAA points with 38 (17-21-38) in 26 games for Providence College. The Oyster Bay, N.Y. native has already passed his freshman year totals in goals, assists, and points while in contention for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's Most Outstanding Player. The New Jersey Devils 4th round draft pick (96th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft played 63 games and amassed 32 points (12-20-32) for the Dubuque Fighting Saints before attending Providence College.
To date, the USHL has 453 NCAA Division I commitments across the 16 USHL Member Club's 23-man rosters, injured reserve lists and affiliate lists, including 73 percent of current players on 23-man rosters committed to a NCAA Division I school. At the beginning of the NHL season, the USHL had 327 alumni signed to NHL contracts, including 146 on NHL Opening Night rosters and at least one player on all 31 teams. Currently, the USHL has 867 alumni on NCAA Division I rosters and 74 former USHL players or coaches behind the bench of a Division I program.
