USHL Names Alumni of the Month for January

Sheehy, 24, is dominating the ECHL in his rookie year of pro hockey. The Burnsville, Minn. native has notched an ECHL-high 58 points (21-37-58) in 39 games for the Allen Americans. The first-year pro has appeared in seven AHL games with the Iowa Wild, including two this season after five at the end of the 2018-19 season after completing his collegiate career. The undrafted forward played in parts of four seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks, USA Hockey NTDP and Youngstown Phantoms. Sheehy spent the majority of his time in the USHL with Waterloo, accumulating 92 points (37-55-92) in 114 games. Sheehy also had 12 points (2-10-12) in 13 games for the Phantoms and one game played with the NTDP. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound center dressed in 149 career games for the University of Minnesota after the USHL and engineered 149 points (56-93-149) and was named Captain of the Golden Gophers for his final two seasons.