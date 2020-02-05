2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 19

Muskegon forward Rhett Pitlick nabbed his first career USHL Forward of the Week award after collecting seven points (2-5-7) in a pair of tightly-contested games between the Lumberjacks and Lincoln Stars last weekend. On Friday, Pitlick factored in five of the six Lumberjacks goals, helping his team to a 6-5 overtime win with one goal and four assists (1-4-5). The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2019, Round 5, 131 overall) assisted on a pair of Muskegon second period goals and a third at the beginning of the third period. Pitlick tied the game with 2:10 to play in regulation and picked up the lone assist on forward Oliver MacDonald’s overtime winner. The career-high five-point night earned PItlick the first star of the game award. The following night, Pitlick continued his offensive outburst with a two-point night (1-1-2) in a 5-4 loss to the Stars. The University of Minnesota commit collected a late first period goal to cut the Lincoln lead in half and then picked up an assist on a Danil Gushchin tally early in the second to again cut the deficit to one. The multi-point game gave Pitlick seven such games this season and eight in his 41-game USHL career, earning him second star of the night in the loss. Through 34 games this season, the forward has 33 points (11-22-33) between the Omaha Lancers and Muskegon Lumberjacks. With 17 games played on each roster, Pitlick has doubled his point total (22) with the Lumberjacks as he had with the Lancers (11). The Chaska, Minn. Native had five points (1-4-5) in seven appearances with Omaha last season.