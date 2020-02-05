2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 19

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Muskegon Lumberjacks
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 19 of the 2019-20 season. This week features the second Goalie of the Week award for Chicago Steel netminder Victor Ostman as well as first-time winners Rhett Pitlick (Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Jimmy Dowd (Chicago Steel). The USHL is America’s only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks
Muskegon forward Rhett Pitlick nabbed his first career USHL Forward of the Week award after collecting seven points (2-5-7) in a pair of tightly-contested games between the Lumberjacks and Lincoln Stars last weekend. On Friday, Pitlick factored in five of the six Lumberjacks goals, helping his team to a 6-5 overtime win with one goal and four assists (1-4-5). The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2019, Round 5, 131 overall) assisted on a pair of Muskegon second period goals and a third at the beginning of the third period. Pitlick tied the game with 2:10 to play in regulation and picked up the lone assist on forward Oliver MacDonald’s overtime winner. The career-high five-point night earned PItlick the first star of the game award. The following night, Pitlick continued his offensive outburst with a two-point night (1-1-2) in a 5-4 loss to the Stars. The University of Minnesota commit collected a late first period goal to cut the Lincoln lead in half and then picked up an assist on a Danil Gushchin tally early in the second to again cut the deficit to one. The multi-point game gave Pitlick seven such games this season and eight in his 41-game USHL career, earning him second star of the night in the loss. Through 34 games this season, the forward has 33 points (11-22-33) between the Omaha Lancers and Muskegon Lumberjacks. With 17 games played on each roster, Pitlick has doubled his point total (22) with the Lumberjacks as he had with the Lancers (11). The Chaska, Minn. Native had five points (1-4-5) in seven appearances with Omaha last season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Steel defenseman Jimmy Dowd also earned his first USHL Defenseman of the Week award after a great offensive weekend. The Penn State University commit began the weekend with a career-high three-point night (1-2-3) in a 4-0 win over the Madison Capitols. Dowd assisted on Brendan Brisson’s early second period goal to break the scoreless tie before adding a goal of his own, his second of the season, less than four minutes later. The Pt. Pleasant, N.J. native went on to assist on the fourth and final Steel goal late in the second period on the powerplay. The next night, the defenseman picked up a goal and assist (1-1-2) in a 7-6 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers. Dowd sent the game into the first intermission tied 2-2 after a goal with just 1:12 to play in the opening frame and then assisted on another tying goal, this time from forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, to open a combined six-goal third period. The multi-point games were Dowd’s first back-to-back multi-point games through 86 career USHL games. Dowd is now on a three-game point streak (2-4-6), which is tied for his career best set from February 1 to 8 (0-3-3) last season. The five-point weekend also set new career highs for Dowd in goals (3), assists (15) and points (18), besting last season’s marks of 1, 13 and 14, respectively.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Victor Ostman earned his second USHL Goaltender of the Week award after picking up a 30-save shutout in his lone appearance of the weekend. The Swedish netminder turned aside all 30 shots he faced in a 4-0 whitewash of the Madison Capitols on Friday night, his second shutout of the season. Ostman earned first star of the game for his shutout, followed by Defenseman of the Week Jimmy Dowd at second star. Ostman has registered a 9-1-0-0 record in his last 11 appearances dating back to November 30 and has a USHL-best 18 wins as part of an 18-4-0-0 record in 23 games. The netminder’s 2.32 goals against average and 0.909 save percentage are fourth and sixth in the USHL this season. Ostman is also one of only five goalies in the USHL this season with multiple shutouts. His first shutout of the season came earlier in January in a 23-save blanking of the Dubquue Fighting Saints with both shutouts taking place on home ice at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News