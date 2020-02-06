HOMETOWN HEROES RAISES $42,000

The Fargo Force have announced the seventh annual Hometown Heroes promotion raised $42,000. Despite the weekend blizzard in Fargo, the event took place Saturday, Jan. 18 at Scheels Arena. With the funds raised, the Fargo Force and Cross Insulation are able to donate back to nine different first responder groups within Cass and Clay Counties. The organizations were voted on by the Hometown Heroes committee which is comprised of corporate sponsors, Fargo Force staff and members of local first responder groups.

Organizations submitted their requests which included the amount requested, item/training to be purchased, and what the item or training would be used for. 26 total organizations submitted requests this year. Last season, Hometown Heroes raised just under $44,000 which allowed the Force to be able to donate lifesaving equipment and supplies back to eight different organizations.

Funds were raised through sponsorship, post-game jersey auction, chuck-a-puck contest, silent auction during the game, raffle board sales, merchandise sales, mystery puck sales, and a $2,500 Dakota Medical Foundation match. The match from DMF was earned when the funds raised hit $40,000 on Saturday night. Prior to expenses, the total raised for the evening was over $50,000. The Force also donated $1 of every single game ticket sold from that night back into the pot and several sponsors pledged and donated money back per Force goal scored on Saturday, along with several free will donations.

The nine organizations who will receive funds (and what for) are listed out below: