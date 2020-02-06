HOMETOWN HEROES RAISES $42,000

The Fargo Force have announced the seventh annual Hometown Heroes promotion raised $42,000. Despite the weekend blizzard in Fargo, the event took place Saturday, Jan. 18 at Scheels Arena. With the funds raised, the Fargo Force and Cross Insulation are able to donate back to nine different first responder groups within Cass and Clay Counties. The organizations were voted on by the Hometown Heroes committee which is comprised of corporate sponsors, Fargo Force staff and members of local first responder groups.
Organizations submitted their requests which included the amount requested, item/training to be purchased, and what the item or training would be used for. 26 total organizations submitted requests this year. Last season, Hometown Heroes raised just under $44,000 which allowed the Force to be able to donate lifesaving equipment and supplies back to eight different organizations.
Funds were raised through sponsorship, post-game jersey auction, chuck-a-puck contest, silent auction during the game, raffle board sales, merchandise sales, mystery puck sales, and a $2,500 Dakota Medical Foundation match. The match from DMF was earned when the funds raised hit $40,000 on Saturday night. Prior to expenses, the total raised for the evening was over $50,000. The Force also donated $1 of every single game ticket sold from that night back into the pot and several sponsors pledged and donated money back per Force goal scored on Saturday, along with several free will donations.
The nine organizations who will receive funds (and what for) are listed out below:
|Organization
|Amount
|Item/Training
|Benefactor
|Barnesville Fire Department
|$4,218.13
|Thermal imaging device
|Barnesville community and fire district, along with all surrounding communities that receive mutual aid.
|Page Ambulance Service
|$1,026.00
|Update Lifepak 12-lead from 3g to 4g (required as of 1/1/2020)
|Patient will get timely analysis of heart data, ambulance personnel can give appropriate care as indicated by results.
|Glyndon Police Department
|$1,925.00
|AED Unit with extra battery, extra set of pads and an infant child key
|The citizens of Glyndon and the surrounding community.
|Glyndon Rescue
|$5,728.08
|2 AED's and 2 extra batteries
|Glyndon Rescue and the people in and around their response area. Will help with faster response than currently available.
|Horace Rural Fire Protection District
|$7,500.00
|LUCAS-Chest compression device
|Any person that would need CPR on call that Horace FD responds to.
|Grandin Rural Fire Protection District
|$6,210.00
|6 Thermal imaging cameras for MSA SCBA's
|Firefighters and citizens by detecting bodies when inside a structure fire.
|Harwood Fire & Rescue
|$2,953.00
|Gas monitor & fire fighting nozzle
|Gas monitor helps with finding gas leaks and detect any type of explosive gas that the department may encounter. Fire hose nozzle is to be used in case fire suppression is required.
|Mapleton Volunteer Fire Department
|$7,500.00
|Thermal imaging camera with station kit
|Will aid in the diversity of services the Mapleton FD can provide to the community and its citizens. Mapleton FD would also share its resources with neighboring departments.
|Clay County Sheriff's Office
|$6,600.00
|40 mm Tactical 4 shot launcher, plate carriers and helmets, seek reveal
|To protect staff and allow them to resolve emergencies unharmed benefitting the community. The FLIR helps locate suspects and victims and the launcher provides a less than lethal option.
For first responder organizations within Cass and Clay Counties interested in getting involved next season, contact Whitney at whitneyb@fargoforce.com or stay tuned to the Fargo Force website.
