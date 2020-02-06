STEEL FANS HELP RAISE $7,200 FOR GENEVA SCHOOLS

GENEVA, ILLINOIS — Through a combination of record sales during a special jersey auction and a portion of ticket proceeds, Chicago Steel fans helped raised $7,200 to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation during the game against the Madison Capitols at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Friday, January 31 presented by FONA International.

The Steel wore one-time-only, black jerseys with a classic design of STEEL in diagonal letters that appear to be made of metal plating from the right shoulder to the left hip. In addition to GAF patches on both shoulders, the jerseys include a FONA International patch on the left chest with red and silver striping around the elbows and hips.

The auction alone grossed $5,100, the highest total in the four seasons that the Steel, GAF and FONA International have partnered on the event. An additional $2,100 was raised through a portion of proceeds from ticket sales for the game.

Steel netminder Victor Ostman took home the title of highest jersey bid, fetching $500 for his game-worn jersey. The Danderyd, Sweden, native turned away all 30 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season in the 4-0 Chicago win.

After the game, Steel players delivered the game-worn jerseys off their backs to winning bidders, autographing the sweaters and posing for photos with fans.

“On behalf of the GAF, thank you to FONA, the surrounding community and the Chicago Steel for an amazing event!” said GAF President Julie Post-Smith. “You are all helping us to support Geneva students!”

Geneva Academic Foundation provides educational experiences and opportunities through student scholarships and classroom grants for technology, programs, and equipment throughout Geneva Community School District 304, grades K–12.

For the fourth straight season, FONA International agreed to sponsor the game and the jerseys to ensure that all silent auction proceeds will benefit GAF. The flavor company, based in Geneva, actively promotes science education in the community through its “Discover FONA” program, teaching students about food and flavor science.

“What a great game with great results on multiple fronts,” said Joe Slawek, FONA’s Founder and CEO. “As always, it’s a pleasure to support the Geneva Academic Foundation and FONA’s local community.”

The Steel offense packed four goals into the middle frame to take a 4-0 victory against the Capitols on Friday night. Jimmy Dowd Jr. led the team with a career-best, three-point night tallying a goal and two helpers in the win.

Chicago Steel Team President Dan Lehv expressed the organization’s appreciation for all who participated to make the special evening a resounding success.

“It’s been wonderful to track the growth of this event over the last four seasons,” said Steel President Dan Lehv. “We’re proud that the generosity of our fans will continue to have an impact on the education of students in our area.”

The Steel hit the road for a back-to-back set against the Green Bay Gamblers in Wisconsin on Feb. 7 & 8 but return to Fox Valley Ice Arena on Sun., Feb. 9 for Daddy Daughter Princess Day featuring an appearance by Belle!

Chicago Steel Upcoming Home Games:

Sun., Feb. 9 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks 3:05 pm (Daddy Daughter Princess Day featuring an appearance by Belle!, Topgolf Family Pack)

Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Team USA 7:05 pm (Chicago Blackhawks Night)

Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Team USA 3:05 pm (LEGOLAND Day presented by LEGOLAND Schaumburg, Topgolf Family Pack)

