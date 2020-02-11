2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 20

Mayorov collected his first USHL Forward of the Week award after scoring a goal in each side of a home-and-home split with the Des Moines Buccaneers as the RoughRiders picked up three of a possible four points on the weekend. The Russian forward scored on the powerplay midway through the second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Buccaneers. He later assisted on a game-tying goal from forward Zach Faremouth with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. The next night, Mayorov was pivotal in a 5-2 win, collecting a primary assist on all three of the RoughRiders’ first period goals, before striking for an unassisted goal midway through the third period. Saturday’s four-point (1-3-4) performance was a new USHL high for Mayorov, who had previously recorded 10 two-point games this season. The Russian forward is in his first USHL season and is averaging just more than a point-per-game with 35 points (22-13-35) through 33 games. His 22 goals and 35 points leads the RoughRiders while his goal total is also tied for fourth in the USHL. Mayorov has been on a goal-scoring tear as of late, registering at least one goal in 10 of his last 13 games (11-7-18).