2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 20

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images and Rick Boots Photography
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 20 of the 2019-20 season. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Nikolai Mayorov, Omaha Lancers Daniel Hilsendager and Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Gabriel Carriere are all first-time winners of a weekly honor in the USHL. The USHL is America’s only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Rick Boots Photography
Mayorov collected his first USHL Forward of the Week award after scoring a goal in each side of a home-and-home split with the Des Moines Buccaneers as the RoughRiders picked up three of a possible four points on the weekend. The Russian forward scored on the powerplay midway through the second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Buccaneers. He later assisted on a game-tying goal from forward Zach Faremouth with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. The next night, Mayorov was pivotal in a 5-2 win, collecting a primary assist on all three of the RoughRiders’ first period goals, before striking for an unassisted goal midway through the third period. Saturday’s four-point (1-3-4) performance was a new USHL high for Mayorov, who had previously recorded 10 two-point games this season. The Russian forward is in his first USHL season and is averaging just more than a point-per-game with 35 points (22-13-35) through 33 games. His 22 goals and 35 points leads the RoughRiders while his goal total is also tied for fourth in the USHL. Mayorov has been on a goal-scoring tear as of late, registering at least one goal in 10 of his last 13 games (11-7-18).
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Hilsendager and the Omaha defense were stout last weekend, shutting down opponents en route to a three-game weekend sweep. The Lancers outscored their opponents 18-6 and held the Des Moines Buccaneers to just 13 shots in a 7-1 Sunday matinee victory. As for Hilsendager, he collected a goal early in the second period of Friday’s 5-4 win over the Lincoln Stars and added an assist in both Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Stars and Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers. The Western Michigan University commit has already set new USHL career highs this season with four goals, nine assists and 13 points. Hilsendager was acquired by the Lancers midway through the 2018-19 season, and has found success since arriving in Omaha. The defenseman has 23 points (6-17-23) in his 90-game USHL career, with all but one point – an assist, coming in his 63 games with the Lancers.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Carriere’s first weekly honor came on the heels of a two-win weekend, allowing only three combined goals on 54 shots faced. On Friday night, Carriere turned aside 18 shots, including both shots he faced in extra time of a 2-1 overtime win over the Fargo Force. The next night, Carriere pushed away 33 of the 35 shots he faced in a 5-2 win. This season, Carriere’s first in the USHL, the University of Vermont commit has a 16-4-2-0 record in 25 games played with a 2.73 goals against average and 0.902 save percentage. He and fellow Waterloo netminder Logan Stein have combined to back the Western Conference-leading Black Hawks to a 28-9-2-0 record and are both top-10 in wins, goals against average and save percentage. Carriere is third, eighth and ninth in the USHL, respectively, in those categories.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News