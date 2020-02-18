2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 21

Mathieu De St. Phalle walked away with his first Forward of the Week honor of his USHL career after racking up seven points (4-3-7) in a three-game Steel sweep of the weekend. The University of Wisconsin commit kicked off the weekend with an assist on the second goal of the game as the Steel went on to best the Des Moines Buccaneers on the road, 4-2. On Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, De St. Phalle collected a pair of goals in each game as Chicago got the best of USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Chicago as the Steel outscored Team USA 14-9 in a high-scoring set of games. On Saturday night, De St. Phalle picked up the first Chicago goal of the night and capped off the win with an empty net goal with 30 seconds remaining in a 6-4 win. Less than 24 hours later, the Glencoe, Ill. native notched the second and eighth Steel goals of the game in an offensive outburst as Chicago extended their USHL-leading point total to 69 points (34-7-1-0) in a 10-3 win on Sunday afternoon. De St. Phalle’s seven-point weekend vaulted him to the USHL scoring lead as he improved his campaign total to 51 points (25-26-51) through 42 games. He and four of his teammates – Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Sean Farrell, Sam Colangelo, and Brendan Brisson – account for five of the top-seven USHL scoring leaders at this point of the season. De St. Phalle also joins fellow forwards Fontaine (Week 9), Colangelo (Week 15) and Brisson (Week 8 & Week 17) as Steel forwards to earn a USHL Weekly Award this season. This season is on track to be De St. Phalle’s best in his four-year tenure in the league as the forward has already hit a new career-high for goals (25, previously a combined 13 last season) and is tied for his career-high in points (51, same combined total as 2019-20) and is nearing last season’s combined total of 38 assists with 26 in the 2019-20 season. The forward joined the Steel early last season after spending the back half of the 2017-18, and beginning of 2018-19 season, with the Omaha Lancers after being acquired from the Sioux City Musketeers. De St. Phalle has appeared in 162 USHL regular season games and has a career total of 129 points (44-85-129).