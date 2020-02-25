SANFORD CHILDREN’S NIGHT RAISES $20,000

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Force announced today that the third annual Sanford Children’s Night raised just under $20,000 on Feb. 22. The funds were raised through ticket sales, donations, a specialty jersey auction, and chuck a puck sales.

The night’s game featured specialty jerseys that were designed by seven-year-old Grantley Johnson. Grantley fought a courageous battle against leukemia for two years and was a patient at Sanford Children’s. The jerseys featured his Super G superhero logo and his favorite color orange. Superhero G lost his heroic battle on Feb. 6, 2020. All proceeds from the jerseys were donated directly back to Sanford Children’s. The jersey auction alone raised over $17,000.

“We are so appreciative for the support of the hockey community and the partnership with the Fargo Force,” said Sanford Health Foundation’s Development Manager Hillery Mork. “Sanford Children’s Night is one of our favorite events, and this year was extra special as we honored our little friend Grantley. We are part of an unbelievable community, thank you for wrapping your arms around Grantley’s family and contributing to support programs and services for children and families at Sanford Children’s Hospital.”

In honor of Grantley, the Force held a moment of silence prior to the game. Pictures were displayed on the video board of his meet and greet and presentation of his own jersey when he visited with the team at the Scheels Arena back in January.

“It was great seeing so much support for Sanford Children’s Hospital,” said Leah and Jordan Johnson, parents of Grantley. “Grantley would have been so happy and proud of how great the team looked and played. We are very grateful to the Force organization for their kindness towards Grantley and our family.”

For any media related questions, please contact Kelcee Kent at 701.356.4392 or email kelceek@fargoforce.com.