2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 22

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 22 of the 2019-20 season. For the second week in-a-row, Tri-City Storm’s Mitchell Miller took home the Defenseman of the Week award while Jack Randl (Omaha Lancers) and Jaxson Stauber (Siooux Falls Stampede) each won their first weekly honors. The USHL is America’s only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
For the first time in his USHL career, Omaha Lancers forward Jack Randl was crowned USHL Forward of the Week after collecting six points (3-3-6) in a three-game weekend sweep for the Omaha Lancers. The Carpentersville, Ill. native opened Friday night’s 5-4 overtime win with a powerplay goal three minutes into the action before assisting on a powerplay goal in the second period as well as the overtime game-winning goal. The next night, Randl assisted on a second period goal before giving his team a 4-3 overtime win with his 11th goal of the season 4:30 into the extra frame. Randl capped the three-game weekend with his second game-winning goal in less than 24 hours with a second period goal that would hold up as the game winner in a 5-2 Sunday afternoon win. Randl’s three-game point streak in the weekend extended his current point streak to four games (4-3-7) and added to a stretch of points in 12 of the last 15 games (9-11-20) dating back to January 17. The former Chicago Mission skater has set new USHL career-highs this season for assists (33) and points (45) while also registering 12 goals, which is eight shy of last season’s total of 20 goals. Randl has appeared in 153 games with the Omaha Lancers in the last three seasons with 96 points (41-55-96). The forward has been a pivotal part of the Lancers (26-12-6-1, 59 pts.) current 10-game winning streak, dating back to February 1st, which has propelled them to second in the Western Conference standings, just one point behind the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Mitchell Miller is the USHL Defenseman of the Week. For the second week in-a-row and the fourth in the last six weeks. The University of North Dakota commit registered three points (1-2-3) in a pair of overtime losses to the red-hot Omaha Lancers. On Friday night, Miller assisted on a late game-tying goal with just eight seconds remaining in regulation to help the Storm pick up a point in the weekend opener, an eventual 5-4 overtime loss. Twenty-four hours later, Miller assisted on a powerplay goal early in the first period to cut the Tri-City deficit to 2-1. Later in the game, Miller again was a big part of picking up a point in the game as he potted the game-tying goal, his eighth of the season, midway through the third period before the Storm eventually fell 4-3 in overtime. The Sylvania, Ohio native pushed his point streak to five games with 11 points (3-8-11) and now has points in 11 of the last 12 games (6-17-23). With his hot streak, Miller is now second in the USHL scoring race among defensemen with 33 points (8-25-33) in 40 games, just one point behind Chicago Steel blueliner Owen Power (9-25-34). Miller is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft and has received acclaim from NHL Central Scouting this season, having been ranked 48th among North American Skaters in the Midterm Rankings (January 13).
For the first time in his three years in the USHL, Sioux Falls Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber picked up the USHL Goaltender of the Week award. On Friday night, the Providence College commit turned aside 35 of 38 shots he faced to help his team pick up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lincoln Stars. The next night, Stauber denied all 30 of the Stars shots in a 2-0 shutout win for his first shutout of the season and second of his 72-game USHL career. This season, since returning from Minnesota State University, the Plymouth, Min. native has registered a 13-5-2-1 record in 21 appearances with a 2.48 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage. Stauber’s 0.918 save percentage is the best in the USHL while his 2.48 goals against average is fifth in the league. Stauber returned for a third season with the Stampede and now has a USHL career record of 37-19-5-3 with a 2.82 goals against average and 0.900 save percentage in 72 games. The netminder was pivotal last season in the Stampede’s run to being crowned Clark Cup Champions, posting an 11-1-0-0 record in the Clark Cup Playoffs with a 1.46 goals against average and 0.941 save percentage en route to being named the 2019 Clark Cup Final Most Valuable Player.
