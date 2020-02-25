2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 22

For the first time in his USHL career, Omaha Lancers forward Jack Randl was crowned USHL Forward of the Week after collecting six points (3-3-6) in a three-game weekend sweep for the Omaha Lancers. The Carpentersville, Ill. native opened Friday night’s 5-4 overtime win with a powerplay goal three minutes into the action before assisting on a powerplay goal in the second period as well as the overtime game-winning goal. The next night, Randl assisted on a second period goal before giving his team a 4-3 overtime win with his 11th goal of the season 4:30 into the extra frame. Randl capped the three-game weekend with his second game-winning goal in less than 24 hours with a second period goal that would hold up as the game winner in a 5-2 Sunday afternoon win. Randl’s three-game point streak in the weekend extended his current point streak to four games (4-3-7) and added to a stretch of points in 12 of the last 15 games (9-11-20) dating back to January 17. The former Chicago Mission skater has set new USHL career-highs this season for assists (33) and points (45) while also registering 12 goals, which is eight shy of last season’s total of 20 goals. Randl has appeared in 153 games with the Omaha Lancers in the last three seasons with 96 points (41-55-96). The forward has been a pivotal part of the Lancers (26-12-6-1, 59 pts.) current 10-game winning streak, dating back to February 1st, which has propelled them to second in the Western Conference standings, just one point behind the Waterloo Black Hawks.