2019-20 USHL Players of the Week - Week 23

Hodges factored in all but one of the Sioux City goals as the Musketeers split a pair of road tilts over the weekend. The forward sparked all the offense on Friday night with a goal and an assist in the first period before adding another helper early in the third period to tie the game 3-3. Sioux City would eventually fall 4-3 to the Dubuque Fighting Saints, but Hodges' three-point night (1-2-3) kept his team in the contest. Twenty-four hours later, this time in Cedar Rapids, Hodges lit the lamp midway through the opening frame to start the scoring and would then score again late in the second before setting up the eventual game-winning goal in the third period of a 4-3 Saturday night victory. Hodges was named first star of the game for his second three-point effort (2-1-3) in as many nights. Hodges has found success this season, his first in the USHL. The Littleton, Co. native has 12 points (6-6-12) in 12 games since being acquired by the Musketeers after registering 18 points (11-7-18) in 35 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. This weekend's three-point efforts were the first and second of his USHL career, with a previous high of two points set on three separate occasions.