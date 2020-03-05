USHL Names Alumni of the Month for February

The USHL is proud to recognize standouts from the NHL, AHL, ECHL and NCAA who were developed in the USHL as the February Alumni of the Month: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (NHL), Belleville Senators forward Josh Norris (AHL), Utah Grizzlies forward Griffen Molino (ECHL), and University of Maine forward Mitch Fossier (NCAA).
Courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights
Pacioretty, 31, has established himself as one of the elite goal-scorers in the National Hockey League. The 2019-20 NHL All-Star currently leads the Vegas Golden Knights in goals (31), points (65) and plus/minus (+18) through 68 games this season. The New Canaan, Conn. native is a six-time 30 goal scorer and boasts 553 career points (279-274-553) in 760 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Golden Knights. The former first round draft pick (22nd overall) by the Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Draft served as Montreal's captain for three seasons and has represented the United States in the 2011 World Championships, 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Pacioretty played one season in the USHL for the Sioux City Musketeers in 2006-07 and accumulated 63 points (21-42-63) in 60 games. The future NHL star went on to play one season at the University of Michigan and engineered 39 points (15-24-39) in 37 games before turning pro the following season in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Jason Scourse
Norris, 20, is in his rookie season in pro hockey in the Ottawa Senators organization. The Oxford, Mich. native has amassed 60 points (31-39-60) in 53 games for the Belleville Senators, which ranks fourth-best in the AHL. He has also appeared in three games for the NHL's Senators so far this year. The former first round draft pick (17th overall) of the San Jose Sharks in 2017 skated two seasons in the USHL as part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), earning 33 points (14-19-33) in 49 career USHL games. The high-scoring center went on to play two years at the University of Michigan registering 42 points (18-24-42) in 54 games for the Wolverines.
Molino, 26, ranks sixth in the ECHL in scoring with 59 points (22-37-59) in 50 games for the Utah Grizzlies. The Trenton, Mich. native is currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles where he has notched two points (1-1-2) in five games. The third-year pro has appeared in 89 career AHL games for the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies, Ontario Reign and Colorado with 17 total points (5-12-17). He made his pro debut with five NHL games for the Vancouver Canucks at the end of the 2016-17 season. Molino spent two campaigns in the USHL, first producing 39 points (8-31-39) in 59 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2013-14 before registering 64 points (18-46-64) in 57 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The undrafted forward then skated two seasons at Western Michigan University before turning pro.
University of Maine Athletics
Fossier, 23, is in his senior season at the University of Maine and is captain of the Black Bears. The Alpharetta, Ga. native has set career highs in assists (32) and points (41) in 33 games this year. The undrafted forward's 41 points is tied for fourth best in Division I hockey. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger has totaled 127 points (37-90-127) in 133 career games for the Black Bears after spending a season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers (2015-16) where he posted 40 points (11-29-40) in 60 games.
To date, the USHL has 461 NCAA Division I commitments across the 16 USHL Member Club's 23-man rosters, injured reserve lists and affiliate lists, including 76 percent of current players on 23-man rosters committed to a NCAA Division I school. At the beginning of the NHL season, the USHL had 327 alumni signed to NHL contracts, including 146 on NHL Opening Night rosters and at least one player on all 31 teams. Currently, the USHL has 867 alumni on NCAA Division I rosters and 74 former USHL players or coaches behind the bench of a Division I program.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
