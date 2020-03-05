USHL Names Alumni of the Month for February

Pacioretty, 31, has established himself as one of the elite goal-scorers in the National Hockey League. The 2019-20 NHL All-Star currently leads the Vegas Golden Knights in goals (31), points (65) and plus/minus (+18) through 68 games this season. The New Canaan, Conn. native is a six-time 30 goal scorer and boasts 553 career points (279-274-553) in 760 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Golden Knights. The former first round draft pick (22nd overall) by the Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Draft served as Montreal's captain for three seasons and has represented the United States in the 2011 World Championships, 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Pacioretty played one season in the USHL for the Sioux City Musketeers in 2006-07 and accumulated 63 points (21-42-63) in 60 games. The future NHL star went on to play one season at the University of Michigan and engineered 39 points (15-24-39) in 37 games before turning pro the following season in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs.