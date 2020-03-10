2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 24

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images and Rosenau Photography
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 24 of the 2019-20 season. The Madison Capitols had a pair of award winners this week, including the third award of the season for goaltender Christian Stoever and second for forward Carson Bantle. Lincoln Stars defenseman Jordan Power rounded out the trio of award winners who are all eligible for this summer’s NHL Draft. The USHL is America’s only Tier I junior hockey league and continues to lead the world in the advancement of Division I college hockey athletes.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Bantle was named USHL Forward of the Week for the second time this season, with his first coming back in Week 1, after registering six points (1-5-6) in a weekend sweep of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). The Michigan Tech University commit exploded for five assists in a 6-1 Friday night win in front of 2,547 fans at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Bantle picked up primary assists on the first two goals of the game, both in the first half of the second period. After the NTDP slashed the Capitols lead at the end of the middle frame, Bantle and the Captiols scored four unanswered goals in the third, including three Bantle-assisted goals. Twenty-four hours later, Bantle potted his 20th goal of the season to give the Captiols a 3-1 lead en route to a 4-1 win on Saturday night. Bantle’s big weekend propelled Madison to its third-straight victory, all three coming against the NTDP, marking the second time this season the team has gone on a three-game winning streak. Individually, Bantle is at a point-per-game average with 49 points (20-29-49) through 49 games this season. The Onalaska, Wis. native leads the Capitols in assists and points while potting just five less goals than team-leader Ryan Kirwan. Bantle has been tabbed by NHL Central Scouting as the #120 skater in North America ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft this summer. The former Shattuck St. Mary’s skater was a C-rated skater on both NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary and Updated Lists. Bantle also represented the Madison Capitols at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game, where he was credited with an assist for Team Gomez.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
After four assists in a weekend split in Green Bay, Power earned his first career USHL Defenseman of the Week award. The Clarkson University commit registered an assist in a 6-3 loss on Friday night before he assisted on three of his team’s goals as the Stars bounced back for a 5-4 win on Saturday night. In Saturday night’s game, Power was part of a great comeback win with assists on three goals, including the eventual game-winner, as Lincoln erased a 4-0 deficit after the first period. Power and the Stars are currently fifth in the Western Conference as fourth through seventh are separated by just 10 points. This season, Power leads Lincoln blueliners with 32 points (4-28-32) through 43 games, which is fifth in the USHL among defensemen. Power’s 28 assists is tied for the USHL lead among defensemen and tied for 15th among all USHL skaters. Among his teammates, Power is sixth in points (32) and second in assists (28). The Ottawa native was named a C-rated skater on both the NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary and Players to Watch Lists earlier this season. The second-year defenseman has 50 regular season points (7-43-50) in 101 career USHL games.
Photo Credit: Roseau Photography
While Bantle provided the offense in Madison’s weekend sweep, Stoever proved to be a brick wall between the pipes. The Northville, Mich. native allowed just one goal in each of the wins, stopping a combined 88 of 90 shots the NTDP peppered on net. Stoever turned aside 47 shots total on Friday night, including 14-or-more shots in each period. The 47 saves is tied for the third-most in his USHL career through 66 appearances (50 – Nov. 1, 2019; 49 – Feb. 7 (Shutout); 47 – Jan. 17). Stoever has split time this season between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Madison Capitols with a 12-18-0-1 record, 3.38 goals against average and 0.912 save percentage. With the Capitols, the netminder has amassed a 9-14-2-1 record, 3.43 GAA and 0.914 SV% in 26 appearances. This award was Stoever’s third of the season after being named the best netminder for the week in Week 6 and Week 12.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 55 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 800 alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
