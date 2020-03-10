2019-20 USHL Players of the Week – Week 24

Bantle was named USHL Forward of the Week for the second time this season, with his first coming back in Week 1, after registering six points (1-5-6) in a weekend sweep of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). The Michigan Tech University commit exploded for five assists in a 6-1 Friday night win in front of 2,547 fans at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Bantle picked up primary assists on the first two goals of the game, both in the first half of the second period. After the NTDP slashed the Capitols lead at the end of the middle frame, Bantle and the Captiols scored four unanswered goals in the third, including three Bantle-assisted goals. Twenty-four hours later, Bantle potted his 20th goal of the season to give the Captiols a 3-1 lead en route to a 4-1 win on Saturday night. Bantle’s big weekend propelled Madison to its third-straight victory, all three coming against the NTDP, marking the second time this season the team has gone on a three-game winning streak. Individually, Bantle is at a point-per-game average with 49 points (20-29-49) through 49 games this season. The Onalaska, Wis. native leads the Capitols in assists and points while potting just five less goals than team-leader Ryan Kirwan. Bantle has been tabbed by NHL Central Scouting as the #120 skater in North America ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft this summer. The former Shattuck St. Mary’s skater was a C-rated skater on both NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary and Updated Lists. Bantle also represented the Madison Capitols at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game, where he was credited with an assist for Team Gomez.