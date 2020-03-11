skip navigation

Former USHL Players Make Jump to Professional Ranks

03/11/2020, 4:00pm CDT
By USHL

Tracking NHL, AHL and ECHL Roster Additions of Former USHL Players

Name USHL Team(s) Former Team Professional Team
Michael Gillespie Lincoln (2014-15) SUNY-Oswego (NCAA DIII) Worcester Railers (ECHL)
Butrus Ghafari Fargo (2012-14), Bloomington (2014-16) Michigan State University (NCAA) Toledo Walleye (ECHL)
Logan Lambdin Bloomington (2014-16) Michigan State University (NCAA) Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL)
Michael O'Leary Dubuque (2015-16) University of Notre Dame (NCAA) Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL)
Patrick Khodorenko USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16) Michigan State University (NCAA) Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL)
Matt Alvaro Youngstown (2014-16) University of Vermont (NCAA) Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL)
Nick Hutchison Tri-City (2012-14) Canisius College (NCAA) Adirondack Thunder (ECHL)
Jerad Rosburg Cedar Rapids (2013-14), Sioux City (2013-15) Michigan State University (NCAA) Texas Stars (AHL)
Max Zimmer Sioux City (2013-14), Chicago (2014-16) University of Wisconsin (NCAA) Charlotte Checkers (AHL)
Callum Hofford Des Moines (2011-12) Salem State College (NCAA DIII) Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL)
Reid Sturos Omaha (2010-12) Did Not Play (2017-19) Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL)
Stefanos Lekkas Sioux Falls (2013-16) University of Vermont (NCAA) Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL)
Joe Rutkowski Sioux Falls (2015-16) Ferris State University (NCAA) Rapid City Rush (ECHL)
Zach Yoder Muskegon (22011-13) Ferris State University (NCAA) Toledo Walleye (ECHL)
Nate Kallen Muskegon (2015-16) Ferris State University (NCAA) Maine Mariners (ECHL)
Sami Tavernier Sioux City (2015-16) Merrimack College (NCAA) Syracuse Crunch (AHL)
Carlos Fornaris Cedar Rapids (2013-14) New England College (NCAA DIII) Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)
Bryson Cianfrone Cedar Rapids (2012-13) St. Francis Xavier University (USports) Orlando Ssolar Bears (ECHL)

