Former USHL Players Make Jump to Professional Ranks

|Name
|USHL Team(s)
|Former Team
|Professional Team
|Michael Gillespie
|Lincoln (2014-15)
|SUNY-Oswego (NCAA DIII)
|Worcester Railers (ECHL)
|Butrus Ghafari
|Fargo (2012-14), Bloomington (2014-16)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|Toledo Walleye (ECHL)
|Logan Lambdin
|Bloomington (2014-16)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL)
|Michael O'Leary
|Dubuque (2015-16)
|University of Notre Dame (NCAA)
|Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL)
|Patrick Khodorenko
|USA Hockey NTDP (2014-16)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL)
|Matt Alvaro
|Youngstown (2014-16)
|University of Vermont (NCAA)
|Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL)
|Nick Hutchison
|Tri-City (2012-14)
|Canisius College (NCAA)
|Adirondack Thunder (ECHL)
|Jerad Rosburg
|Cedar Rapids (2013-14), Sioux City (2013-15)
|Michigan State University (NCAA)
|Texas Stars (AHL)
|Max Zimmer
|Sioux City (2013-14), Chicago (2014-16)
|University of Wisconsin (NCAA)
|Charlotte Checkers (AHL)
|Callum Hofford
|Des Moines (2011-12)
|Salem State College (NCAA DIII)
|Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL)
|Reid Sturos
|Omaha (2010-12)
|Did Not Play (2017-19)
|Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL)
|Stefanos Lekkas
|Sioux Falls (2013-16)
|University of Vermont (NCAA)
|Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL)
|Joe Rutkowski
|Sioux Falls (2015-16)
|Ferris State University (NCAA)
|Rapid City Rush (ECHL)
|Zach Yoder
|Muskegon (22011-13)
|Ferris State University (NCAA)
|Toledo Walleye (ECHL)
|Nate Kallen
|Muskegon (2015-16)
|Ferris State University (NCAA)
|Maine Mariners (ECHL)
|Sami Tavernier
|Sioux City (2015-16)
|Merrimack College (NCAA)
|Syracuse Crunch (AHL)
|Carlos Fornaris
|Cedar Rapids (2013-14)
|New England College (NCAA DIII)
|Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)
|Bryson Cianfrone
|Cedar Rapids (2012-13)
|St. Francis Xavier University (USports)
|Orlando Ssolar Bears (ECHL)
Player signings by @RailersHC - F James Anderson (10G & 10A in 36 GP during senior year at @HurstMensHockey this season) and F Michael Gillespie (6G & 18A in 25 GP during senior year at @OswegoMHockey this season). pic.twitter.com/9PEi5zFJf0— ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 11, 2020
Player signing today: by @ToledoWalleye - D Butrus Ghafari (2G & 3A in 36 GP during senior year with @MSU_hockey this season). pic.twitter.com/9DWZr8MfQy— ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 10, 2020
Logan Lambdin headed down the road - congrats! https://t.co/dRu8iRlPo4— MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 10, 2020
OFFICIAL: Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent forward Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 10, 2020
Details: https://t.co/UuObuRnAje pic.twitter.com/xSYeaf5X8c
Patrick Khodorenko Agrees to Terms With the New York Rangershttps://t.co/YhTVC12GWn— MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 10, 2020
We've signed @UVMmhockey senior forward Matt Alvaro in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/7rUXGO5eYy— Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) March 9, 2020
PLAYER SIGNING: The Thunder have signed @GriffsHockey forward Nick Hutchison to a standard player contract.— Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) March 9, 2020
Welcome, @Nick_hutch91!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/CQJPkbgstE
NEWS: We’ve signed defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a one-year entry-level contract.— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 9, 2020
Rosburg will report to the @TexasStars.#GoStars https://t.co/Lq3YzDT6os
The @DallasStars have signed defenseman Jerad Rosburg. He joins the #txstars on an amateur tryout.— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 9, 2020
Read: https://t.co/aQax8t5QSP pic.twitter.com/aPT2rjKLro
Jerad Rosburg Signs Entry-Level Contract With Dallashttps://t.co/hsw0JHeZwO— MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 9, 2020
[NEWS] Checkers sign Max Zimmer to ATO, Tom Parisi and Kamerin Nault to PTOs— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) March 9, 2020
More: https://t.co/Grm81T4FOO pic.twitter.com/DCcE9Fnz9S
Player signed to amateur tryout: by @OrlandoHockey - D Callum Hofford (6G & 13A in 26 GP as captain during senior year with Salem State College this season). pic.twitter.com/EgOpnYLiNa— ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 7, 2020
Player signing today: by @KalamazooWings - F Reid Sturos (he appeared in one game with the Wings last month, prior to being released). pic.twitter.com/X5c20lfeKy— ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 7, 2020
Player Transactions: Komets announce signing Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.@S_Lekkas, 24, finished his collegiate career at @UVMmhockey with a .918 save percentage and 3,913 saves - 5th on the NCAA Career saves list. pic.twitter.com/CstSsWdxrW— Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) March 7, 2020
Rush Nation, we have a special Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment to announce!— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 6, 2020
Defenseman Joe Rutkowski has signed his first pro contract and will make his professional debut tonight with the Rush, wearing #4!
Welcome to the pros, Joe!https://t.co/Um2XIlVfxo pic.twitter.com/dDTALHlOFX
SIGNED: @nate_kallen goes pro with the @MarinersOfMaine !— Ferris State Hockey (@FerrisHockey) March 6, 2020
READ: https://t.co/g347Wekzjo pic.twitter.com/I3LtfwQBPy
We have signed forward Sami Tavernier to an ATO.— Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 3, 2020
Tavernier skated in all 34 games as captain of @MerrimackMIH this season, tallying 21 points (6g, 15a).https://t.co/16STspis3f
Pro debut: ☑️— Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) March 7, 2020
Congrats to Sami Tavernier who played in his first professional game last night in Toronto‼️#GoMack pic.twitter.com/Agt56dJBK7
We have made a trade, acquiring defenseman Jeremy Beaudry from Reading in exchange for defenseman Aaron Titcomb. We also signed forward Carlos Fornaris.— Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) March 3, 2020
Read More: https://t.co/W2fL7SkDEP pic.twitter.com/Tmu8FtJP3C
Player signing Saturday: by @OrlandoHockey - F Bryson Cianfrone (15G & 21A in 29 GP w/ @StFXAthletics this season). pic.twitter.com/vPHikyz1Kf— ECHL Week (@ECHLWeek) March 1, 2020
