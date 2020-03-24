STEEL SIGN JAKE LIVANAVAGE TO TENDER

GENEVA, ILLINOIS — The Chicago Steel announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Jake Livanavage of the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes to a USHL tender agreement for the 2020-2021 season.

Livanavage, a 5-foot-8, 141-pound blueliner, totaled 13 points (7G, 6A) in 16 games played for the U15 Jr. Coyotes. The native of Gilbert, Ariz., appeared in six contests with the U16 club this season.

“We're extremely excited to welcome Jake to our organization,” said Steel General Manager Ryan Hardy. “He is a player with a high level of hockey sense, competitiveness, and skill to go along with tremendous skating ability.

“We were extremely impressed with the upward trajectory of his development over the course of the season and feel he is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential as a player.”

Livanavage, who turns 16 years old on May 6, is the half-brother of former Steel forward Johnny Walker, a member of the 2016-17 Clark Cup Champion team. Walker recently completed his junior season at Arizona State University where he ranked second on the team with 38 points (20G, 18A) in 36 games played.

“I’m excited to be in Chicago and for the opportunity they have given me,” said Livanavage. “I’m going to try to help build on the success they have already had.”

Now in its ninth year, the USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2004 birth year players prior to the 2020 USHL Phase I Draft, which is scheduled to take place in May.

Livanavage is just the third player to be tendered by Chicago after the team signed forward Robert Mastrosimone on April 17, 2017 and defenseman Ryan Ufko on April 17, 2019.

Livanavage’s signing will take the place of Chicago’s first-round pick in the 2020 USHL Phase I Draft. Should the Steel choose to tender a second player, that signing would take the place of a second-round selection in the USHL Phase I Draft. Tendered players are required to play in 55 percent of a Member Club’s games during the regular season, notwithstanding injury, illness or suspension.

