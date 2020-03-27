Storm Sign Forward Gavin Brindley to Tender Agreement

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm has announced the signing of forward Gavin Brindley to a tender agreement for the 2020-2021 season. Brindley last skated for the Florida Alliance of Estero, Florida and is an eligible prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Gavin Brindley, 16, of Estero, Florida skated in fifty-three games during the 2019-2020 season for the Florida Alliance and scored fifty-six goals and recorded fifty-five assists. He finished the season with a team high in goals, assists, points, and plus/minus rating (+80). In January, Brindley represented the United States at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. Brindley scored in USA’s opening game of the tournament, a 7-5 win over Finland on January 18th. He provided the team with an assist in its 8-2 win over host nation Switzerland on January 19th. The United States went 3-0-0-1 in tournament play and won a Silver Medal in the event. Brindley’s Florida Alliance team finished Runner-Up in the National Championship Game at USA Hockey Nationals for the 2018-2019 season. In addition to his time with the Florida Alliance, Brindley has skated for the East Coast Selects All-Star teams over the past three seasons.

“I can’t wait to play for the Storm next season! I love the small-town atmosphere of Kearney, and the decision to join this organization was an easy one to make. I’m a smaller guy, but I’m quick and can make plays when given the opportunity. My friends and family have helped me get to this moment, I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to get started!” Forward Gavin Brindley

“Today is a proud day for the Tri-City Storm, in our opinion, Gavin is the best American born forward available to tender. Once we got to know him as a person, and got to know his parents, we knew they were our type of people. Gavin will be a huge addition to our locker room, and to our culture. We feel that this addition will add a ton of talent, skill, and character to our organization. Gavin is an elite-level player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Tri-City Storm family.” - President of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Anthony Noreen

“Gavin is one of the elite-level 2004 born forwards in the United States. He is very skilled, a great play maker, and a legitimate scoring threat every time he steps on the ice. The Florida Alliance have proved to be a high end U16 team, and we know that he comes from good coaching and good teaching. I believe he will have a smooth transition into the USHL next season. We’re thrilled to have this young man in our organization, we are grateful for him and his family, and we believe the sky is the limit for Gavin”- General Manager Jason Koehler

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2004 birth year players prior to the 2020 USHL Phase I draft. This is the first tender signing for the Storm for the 2020-2021 season. Today’s signing will replace Tri-City’s 1st Round draft selection at the 2020 USHL Phase I draft.