2020 Guns N Hoses Game Raises $55,000 for Easterseals Iowa

DES MOINES – This year’s annual Guns N Hoses game held on Mar. 7, raised $55,000 dollars for Easterseals Iowa, as was announced at an earlier date this month by Guns N Hoses President, Jeff Cronin.

It was the 15th Annual Guns N Hoses game, which features the Des Moines area police departments taking on the Des Moines area fire departments in a charity game at Buccaneer Arena. The event was played the morning of a Bucs home game vs. Omaha and tickets were made available to be purchased so patrons could attend both games for the price of one. Proceeds from the event benefitted Easterseals Iowa, whose mission is to provide people with disabilities or special needs and their families equal opportunities.

“We are so grateful to the Des Moines Buccaneers for being such gracious hosts and supporters of this event,” said Sherri Nielsen, CEO of Easterseals Iowa. “It has been wonderful to see so many members of the community come together, along with our local police and fire departments to support our mission. Nate, Dawn, and the entire Buccaneers staff and team have helped make this fun event the success it is. We at Easterseals Iowa are big Bucs fans!”

During the game, there was a silent auction with proceeds benefitting Easterseals. The Buccaneers also wore specialty themed Guns N Hoses jerseys during the game, and the jerseys were auctioned off to the public after the game concluded. Other major corporate sponsors that helped make the event possible were Fareway Grocers, Niece Trucking and Tompkins Industries.

The Des Moines Buccaneers organization is beyond proud to host and be a part of the Guns N Hoses event every year! We are extremely honored to be able to partner with our First Responders, Easterseals Iowa, and all of the terrific sponsors that support this event,” Bucs’ President Nate Teut said. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of our amazing fans and players. Buccaneer fans are the best fans, and it is wonderful to see them come together to support such a great event to help complete the mission of Easterseals Iowa. We look forward to the event for many more years to come.”