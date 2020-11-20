2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Weeks 1 & 2

The Goalie of the Week honor went to third-year USHL netminder Scott after a 31-save win in the season-opening game that was led by Strand’s offensive performance. Scott, a native of Albertville, Min. turned aside all but one of the shots he faced (31-32) for a 0.969 save percentage in the win over the Sioux City Musketeers. Scott made his USHL debut during the 2016-17 season, appearing in seven games with the Musketeers before spending last season with the Storm. The former Omaha AAA Lancers netminder has appeared in 23 career USHL games with a 12-7-1-0 record, 2.64 goals against average and 0.903 save percentage.