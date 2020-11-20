2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Weeks 1 & 2

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images, Eldon Holmes, Tri-City Storm
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday the Forwards, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Weeks 1 & 2 of the 2020-21 season. Tri-City’s Hunter Strand and Chicago’s Mackie Samoskevich were named Co-Forwards of the Week as Tyler Dunbar (Muskegon) and Todd Scott (Tri-City) were named Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively.
Strand earned Co-Forward of the Week honors for his Week 1 performance. In his Storm debut, the University of Notre Dame commit registered a pair of goals and assists in a four-point effort (2-2-4). The four-point night was a USHL career-high for Strand, who spent the last two seasons with USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), and was the first time he registered multiple goals and multiple assists in a USHL matchup. As a member of the NTDP, the Anchorage, Alaska native appeared in the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game where he registered a goal and an assist. Strand was named a B-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in the service’s Preliminary List.
Samoskevich earned his spot as Co-Forward of the Week with his Week 2 performance. In Chicago’s season-opening matchup, the University of Michigan commit had five assists (0-5-5) in a 10-8 loss to the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Samoskevich’s five-point night set a new career-high for the Shattuck St. Mary’s product, passing his previous high of four points (1-3-4) on February 16. NHL Central Scouting named Samoskevich an A-rated skater on its preliminary list, tabbing him as a First Round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. ESPN ranked Samoskevich 16th in their Early Top-32.
Dunbar was named Defenseman of the Week after recording a hat trick in the same Week 2 game that earned Samoskevich his weekly honor. Dunbar, a University of North Dakota commit, made Muskegon Lumberjacks history with the first ever hat trick by a defenseman with his performance. The Salut St. Marie, Mich. native topped his season total of two goals last season with the Lumberjacks in just his second game of the season.
The Goalie of the Week honor went to third-year USHL netminder Scott after a 31-save win in the season-opening game that was led by Strand’s offensive performance. Scott, a native of Albertville, Min. turned aside all but one of the shots he faced (31-32) for a 0.969 save percentage in the win over the Sioux City Musketeers. Scott made his USHL debut during the 2016-17 season, appearing in seven games with the Musketeers before spending last season with the Storm. The former Omaha AAA Lancers netminder has appeared in 23 career USHL games with a 12-7-1-0 record, 2.64 goals against average and 0.903 save percentage.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News