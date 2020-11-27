2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 3

Dobes earned his first USHL Goalie of the Week award this season, second of his USHL career, after recording two wins (2-1-0-0) with a 1.47 goals against record and 0.945 save percentage in three games during Week 3. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 5, #136 overall) has a career 12-7-3-0 record (2.82 GAA, 0.899 SV%) in 25 career games, including a 3-1-0-0 record (1.61 GAA, 0.939SV%) this season for the Ohio State University commit. Dobes, who has won his last two USHL appearances, is looking to meet his career-highs from last season of three-straight wins (February 9-22) and five-straight wins (November 22-December 28).