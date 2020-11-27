2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 3

Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images & Rena Laverty
The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Friday the Forwards, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 3 of the 2020-21 season. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s (NTDP) Isaac Howard and Frank Nazar split the Forward of the Week honors after five-point performances while Jack Babbage (Chicago Steel) and Jakub Dobes (Omaha Lancers) took home Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week honors, respectively.
Photo Credit: Rena Laverty
Howard split the Forward of the Week honors with his teammate after registering a hat trick in his USHL debut. The University of Minnesota Duluth commit made a splash in his debut with a five-point night (3-2-5) during a 10-6 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Howard’s five-point night was the first three goal, five point game by an NTDP player since Dylan Duke did so last season on November 27 in an 8-6 win over Muskegon.
Photo Credit: Rena Laverty
Nazar also registered a five-point night alongside Howard, his coming with a trio of assists (2-3-5). The University of Michigan commit’s three assist night was the first from an NTDP skater in a USHL game since Sasha Pastujov put up three assists in a 6-4 loss to the Chicago Steel on February 15.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Babbage earned his first weekly honor as the Quinnipiac University commit posted goals in back-to-back wins during a home-and-home against the Green Bay Gamblers. The Tully, N.Y. native opened the 2020-21 season with goals in three-straight games for the first time in his career. Babbage now has a career total of 35 points (10-25-35) in 166 career USHL games.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Dobes earned his first USHL Goalie of the Week award this season, second of his USHL career, after recording two wins (2-1-0-0) with a 1.47 goals against record and 0.945 save percentage in three games during Week 3. The Montreal Canadiens prospect (2020, Round 5, #136 overall) has a career 12-7-3-0 record (2.82 GAA, 0.899 SV%) in 25 career games, including a 3-1-0-0 record (1.61 GAA, 0.939SV%) this season for the Ohio State University commit. Dobes, who has won his last two USHL appearances, is looking to meet his career-highs from last season of three-straight wins (February 9-22) and five-straight wins (November 22-December 28).
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the 2020-21 season will be the USHL's 19th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league. The USHL had 51 players selected at the 2020 NHL Draft, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players selected in the Draft. More than 800 league alumni are currently on NCAA Division I rosters, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.
Tag(s): Player News