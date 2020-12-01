2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 4

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday the Players of the Week for Week 4 of the 2020-21 season. Chicago Steel forward Matt Coronato was named Forward of the Week after putting up eight points (3-5-8) in three games while Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei picked up a pair of points in his lone performance of the weekend to earn Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively. Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Remington Keopple earned Goalie of the Week honors after an impressive three game weekend.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Harvard University commit Coronato has been off to a hot start to the 2020 season, including a three-game week in which he registered a goal in all three contests and also tallied five assists. The Huntington, N.Y. native is on a six-game point streak to start this season -- registering multiple points in five of the contests -- and leads the USHL with 16 points and seven goals. Coronato’s six-game point streak extends to 15 as the second-year forward ended the 2019-20 season on a nine-game point streak (7-7-14) is also second among USHL skaters with nine assists this season. The Salisbury School product appeared in 45 games for the Anderson Cup-winning Chicago Steel last season, picking up 18 points and 22 assists along the way, earning a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Coronato now has 56 points (25-31-56) in 51 games in his USHL career.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Lohrei, an Ohio State University commit, also has points in all six of his contests this season including a two-point night (1-1-2) to help the Gamblers best the Steel 7-4 on November 25. The multi-point game was Lohrei’s second of the season and ninth of his career. Last season, Lohrei put up 37 points (8-29-37) in 48 games, which earned him a spot on the All-USHL Second Team. The Verona, Wis. native currently leads USHL defensemen with eight points and is tied for first with three goals and five assists. Lohrei was named to the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game last season and finished second in points (37) and tied for second in assists (29) among league defensemen.
Photo Courtesy of Des Moines Buccaneers
USHL Goaltender of the Week Remington Keopple made an immediate impact for the Buccaneers as he appeared in his first three USHL games last week. The Hudson, Wis. native picked up a win in his league debut after entering the game in a relief appearance. After the netminder joined Monday’s game 9:58 in he turned aside the remaining 17 shots of the game to earn the win. Two nights later, Keopple entered the game for the final 12:47 of the game, turning aside all four shots he faced before starting his first USHL game on Saturday night, a 4-3 loss. The Hill-Murray School product finished the week with a 1-1-0-0 record, 1.99 goals against average (GAA) and 0.929 save percentage (SV%). Keopple’s SV% is tied for second among USHL netminders this season while his GAA ranks third.
