2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 4

Harvard University commit Coronato has been off to a hot start to the 2020 season, including a three-game week in which he registered a goal in all three contests and also tallied five assists. The Huntington, N.Y. native is on a six-game point streak to start this season -- registering multiple points in five of the contests -- and leads the USHL with 16 points and seven goals. Coronato’s six-game point streak extends to 15 as the second-year forward ended the 2019-20 season on a nine-game point streak (7-7-14) is also second among USHL skaters with nine assists this season. The Salisbury School product appeared in 45 games for the Anderson Cup-winning Chicago Steel last season, picking up 18 points and 22 assists along the way, earning a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Coronato now has 56 points (25-31-56) in 51 games in his USHL career.