2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 5

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 5 of the 2020-21 season. Ben Schoen took home Forward of the Week honors as he registered a hat trick in his lone appearance of the week, a 4-3 overtime winner over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. A pair of Fargo Force teammates, Jack Peart and Brennan Boynton, were awarded Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively, in a three-game weekend sweep of the Lincoln Stars.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Schoen earned his first ever Forward of the Week award after his first USHL career hat trick on Saturday night, which propelled his team to the win. The Penn State University commit turned the tide for the Phantoms in his first appearance of the season, scoring twice in 2:20 in the middle of the third period to give his team the lead before netting the game-winning goal in overtime with just three seconds remaining. Schoen’s hat trick was just the second multi-goal game of his USHL career as the Maumee, Ohio native entered the 2020-21 season with 84 games played with Youngstown over the last two seasons. Schoen is out to prove the scouts wrong and make a name for himself ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft after being passed over in this summer’s draft despite appearing on NHL Central Scouting’s lists three times last season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Peart was named Defenseman of the Week for the first time in his career after chipping in a trio of assists in the league-leading Force’s weekend sweep of the Stars. The St. Cloud State University commit had an assist in each of Fargo’s wins, including the primary assist on Mason Salquist’s game-winning goal late in the third period on Friday night. Peart, who was named a C-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary List and appeared on Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Watch List and Top 40 USHL Players to Watch List, is now on a four-game point streak (0-5-5) and through nine games has seven assists, which far surpasses his total of two helpers in five games for the Force last season. The Grand Rapids, Min. native is the first Fargo blueliner to win Defenseman of the Week since Noah Beck did so during Week 8 of the 2019-20 season.
Photo Credit: Dan Hickling / Hickling Images
Boynton also won his first Goaltender of the Week award of his career after winning a pair of games, including a shutout, while turning aside 52 of the 55 shots he faced. The netminder stopped all the shots he faced to open the weekend sweep as he recorded a 25-save whitewashing Thursday night en route to being named the No. 1 star of the game. A night later, Boynton turned aside 27 of the 30 shots sent his way but was beat twice while his team was shorthanded. The Champlin, Min. native has been exceptional for the Force this season, holding a 5-0-1-0 record with a pair of shutouts to date. His five wins is tied for best in the USHL while his 0.927 save percentage (2nd) and 1.83 goals against average (3rd) are both among league leaders.
