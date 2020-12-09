2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 5

Schoen earned his first ever Forward of the Week award after his first USHL career hat trick on Saturday night, which propelled his team to the win. The Penn State University commit turned the tide for the Phantoms in his first appearance of the season, scoring twice in 2:20 in the middle of the third period to give his team the lead before netting the game-winning goal in overtime with just three seconds remaining. Schoen’s hat trick was just the second multi-goal game of his USHL career as the Maumee, Ohio native entered the 2020-21 season with 84 games played with Youngstown over the last two seasons. Schoen is out to prove the scouts wrong and make a name for himself ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft after being passed over in this summer’s draft despite appearing on NHL Central Scouting’s lists three times last season.