2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 6

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday the Players of the Week for Week 6 of the 2020-21 season. The Chicago Steel’s Erik Middendorf and Ryan Ufko were named Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively, while Tri-City Storm netminder Todd Scott won his second Goaltender of the Week award.
USHL veteran forward, and Steel captain, Middendorf earned his first Player of the Week award as he hit the century mark in games played. The Scottsdale, Ari. native registered seven points (2-5-7) in a trio of Steel wins over the Youngstown Phantoms. Middendorf has registered at least a point in all 11 of his games this season, including a season-high four points (1-3-4) in the third game of the week. The former USA Hockey National Development Team (NTDP) forward already has 18 points (8-10-18) this season, which is six points shy of his USHL career-high 24 points (12-12-24) last season with the Steel. Middendorf now has 66 career points (28-38-66) in 102 USHL games between the NTDP and Steel.
Ufko also had a great week with six points (1-5-6) in a trio of wins. Through 11 games this season, the University of Massachusetts commit has already set new career highs for points (13), assists (9) and goals (4). Ufko’s current four-game point streak (2-5-7) is a USHL career-high for the second-year defenseman. The current point streak includes two of his four multi-point games this season.
Scott takes home his second Goaltender of the Week award this season after a 22-save performance in a 4-1 Storm win over the Omaha Lancers on Friday night. The third-year USHL netminder is now 4-0 this season with a 1.62 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage in six appearances this season. Scott’s GAA and SV% are second and sixth in the USHL, respectively. The Omaha AAA Lancers product now has a career 14-7-1-0 record (26 appearances) with a 2.52 goals against average and 0.905 save percentage in a pair of seasons with the Storm and seven appearances with the Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17).
