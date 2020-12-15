2020-21 USHL Players of the Week - Week 6

USHL veteran forward, and Steel captain, Middendorf earned his first Player of the Week award as he hit the century mark in games played. The Scottsdale, Ari. native registered seven points (2-5-7) in a trio of Steel wins over the Youngstown Phantoms. Middendorf has registered at least a point in all 11 of his games this season, including a season-high four points (1-3-4) in the third game of the week. The former USA Hockey National Development Team (NTDP) forward already has 18 points (8-10-18) this season, which is six points shy of his USHL career-high 24 points (12-12-24) last season with the Steel. Middendorf now has 66 career points (28-38-66) in 102 USHL games between the NTDP and Steel.